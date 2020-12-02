It was a game of scoring runs, but Catholic High of Pointe Coupee had the crucial one – outscoring Livonia 13-0 to open the second half enroute to a 63-43 win on Tuesday.
Livonia, 0-3, had the first run erasing a 2-0 deficit and going up 8-2, led by baskets by Deoni Richardson and Akiyah Carnes.
The Hornets, 2-3, outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the second quarter to push a 15-14 lead to 22-14.
Ahead 26-19 at the half, a pair of baskets and two free throws by Troyana Pichon paced the Hornets’ 13-0 run as the defense held the Wildcats to 6 points in the quarter.
“Defense, that’s something we pride ourselves big-time and the leadership by senior Troyana Pichon and junior Isabel Guerin,” Catholic-PC coach Joe Neal said.
“The first half we warmed up confidently and we came out confidently and prepared but as the game progressed, we shifted our focus,” Livonia coach Hannah Kador said.
“I feel like the entire game was better than our previous games, our effort and shooting more. I definitely see the pieces coming together.”
Pichon led the Hornets with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Claire Rivet added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Richardson had 16 points for the Wildcats. Carnes had 10 points and 8 rebounds and Amari Smith had 8 rebounds.
The Hornets host Broadmoor on Thursday, Dec. 3, in a varsity-only game.
This weekend the Wildcats will in the St. John Tournament, playing West Feliciana on Friday, Dec. 4, and Riverside on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Meanwhile, False River, 0-2, begins a four-game road trip on Friday, when the Gators, 0-2, travel to French Settlement. From there, False River will be at University Academy of Central Louisiana, on Dec. 8; Dunham, Dec. 10; and Ascension Episcopal, Dec. 11.
Boys basketball.
Catholic-PC broke into the win column on Nov. 24 with a 65-50 win over Maurepas.
But St. Michael handed the Hornets a 95-29 loss on Nov. 30.
The Hornets, 1-4, are scheduled to travel to St. Martin’s on Thursday, Dec. 3.
This will be rematch from last week’s contest when St. Martin’s won 64-63 with a field goal at time expired. David Brue had 38 points for Catholic-PC.
False River stands 0-2, after a 91-13 loss to Westminster. Games at St. Joseph-Plaucheville on Dec. 1 and West Feliciana on Dec. 3 were canceled.
The Gators return to play on Dec. 4 at French Settlement.
Livonia returns to action in the Central Tournament from Dec. 9-12.
Livonia had its game with Denham Springs on Nov. 30 canceled and won’t be in the Central Tournament opening Dec. 9.
The Wildcats, 0-4, will return to action on Dec. 14 at Baker.
Soccer.
In girls soccer, Livonia stands 2-0 after beatingAbbeville 7-0 and Opelousas Catholic 2-0. Plans to take part in the Grant Tournament fell out when it was canceled and a Dec. 8 return match with Abbeville was postponed.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play Catholic-PC on Dec. 11 at home.
Catholic-PC is scheduled to play at Walker on Thursday, Dec. 3. The Hornets are 0-2-1 after opening the season falling to Central 7-0, tying Plaquemine 2-2 and losing to Episcopal 7-1.
In boys soccer, Catholic-PC was scheduled to play at Port Allen on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The Hornets are 0-2-1 after opening the season with a loss to Central 7-0 and Liberty 9-1 before tying Opelousas Catholic 6-6.
Coming up.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Girls basketball: Broadmoor at Catholic-PC
Girls soccer: Catholic-PC and Walker
Friday, Dec. 4
Football: Catholic-PC at Calvary Baptist, Division IV playoffs
Boys basketball: False River at French Settlement
Girls basketball: Livonia vs. West Feliciana at St. John Tournament, False River at French Settlement
Saturday, Dec. 5
Boys basketball: Christ Episcopal at Catholic-PC,
Girls basketball: Livonia vs. Riverside at St. John Tournament
Monday, Dec. 7
Boys soccer: Catholic-PC at Port Allen
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Boys basketball: Catholic-PC at Family Christian, False River at University Academy of Central Louisiana (Alexandria)
Girls basketball: Catholic-PC at Family Christian, False River at University Academy of Central Louisiana (Alexandria)
Girls soccer: Plaquemine at Catholic-PC
Thursday, Dec. 10
Boys basketball: Catholic-PC at Ascension Christian
Girls basketball: Belaire at Catholic-PC, False River at Dunham