Catholic High of Pointe Coupee coach Joe Neal knew that St. John’s J’Nyria Kelly would be the big challenge his team would face.
Kelly scored 29 points – 22 in the first half – to hand Catholic-PC a 58-22 loss in the first round of the Division IV state playoffs on Tuesday.
“I feel we stopped her from touching the ball in their offense, but she dominated the boards,” Neal said. “On every shot, she went up and she got a lot of put-backs.”
The Hornet defense forced five turnovers, two jump balls and slapped away two passes in the opening period, but Kelly still got many second-chance shots.
Catholic-PC ends the season at 17-11. St. John, 16-8, travels to No. 3 Cedar Creek for the quarterfinals.
Troyana Pichon, who led the Hornets with 8 points, scored on an inside basket to open the game and give Catholic-PC a 2-0 lead.
But from there, Kelly scored 12 points in the first quarter. St. John outscored Catholic-PC 10-2 to take a 20-7 lead at the end of the period.
Pichon’s baseline jumper cut the deficit to 22-10 with 5:29 left in the second quarter. But St. John went on another run, outscoring the Hornets 16-3 for a 38-13 halftime lead.
St. John outscored Catholic-PC 14-4 in the third quarter and led 52-17 going into the final period.
But Neal said there were many positives to come from the 2020-21 season.
“It was steps in the right direction,” Neal said. “We missed the playoffs at 17th last year. We finished 11th (in power rankings). Our highest seed was in 2017 at 12th.”
“These girls earned that. There were a lot of difficulties,” with COVID-19 protocols established in the summer, Neal said. “We didn’t know if we would have a season.”
“I’m so proud of this team, it hurts. We will only be losing Troyana. We will be bringing back seven juniors,’ he said.
In reviewing players’ statistics, Neal pointed back that of the 13 players on the team in 2019 who returned this season, all of them had personal bests in scoring and minutes played.
“When you get to district, a lot of teams go seven deep (on the bench), Neal said. “We went eight.
“That way, it’s not a shock when I call a player over to go in.”
“When we do live scrimmages, I split the starters. Some teams put their starters against the second team.
“I want our starters going at each other and for other players to have a role.”
Neal said he is optimistic when the 2021-22 season opens, it will be basketball like in past years.
“No one will play another season like this again,” he said.