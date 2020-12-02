FOOTBALL

Class 4A state playoffs

Huntington 42, Livonia 7

Landry-Walker 21, Cecilia 14

Breaux Bridge at Warren Easton

Division IV state playoffs

Regional round

Catholic-PC 42, Sacred Heart 6

Riverside 38, St. Edmund 19

Southern Lab 34, Opelousas Catholic 14

Quarterfinal round

Catholic-PC at Cavalry Baptist

Class 1A playoffs

Bi-district round

West St. John 43, North Central 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Dec. 1)

Opelousas        3-0

Cecilia        2-2

Beau Chene        0-2

Livonia        0-4

Breaux Bridge        0-0

District 5-1A

(Through Dec. 1)

North Central        2-1

Sacred Heart        2-2

Westminster        1-1

Catholic-PC         1-4

Opelousas Catholic    0-0

St. Edmund        0-0

District 6-1A

(Through Dec. 1)

Southern Lab        6-0

False River        0-2

Slaughter Charter    0-2

Central Private        0-0

Thrive Academy     0-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Dec. 1)

Beau Chene        1-1

Opelousas        1-3

Cecilia        0-1

Livonia        0-3

Breaux Bridge        0-0

District 5-1A

(Through Dec. 1)

Opelousas Cath.    2-0

North Central        2-1

Catholic-PC        2-3

St. Edmund        1-1

Sacred Heart        1-1

Westminster        1-1

District 6-1A

(Through Dec. 1)

Central Private    1-2

Slaughter Charter    0-1

False River        0-3

Thrive Academy     0-0