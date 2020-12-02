FOOTBALL
Class 4A state playoffs
Huntington 42, Livonia 7
Landry-Walker 21, Cecilia 14
Breaux Bridge at Warren Easton
Division IV state playoffs
Regional round
Catholic-PC 42, Sacred Heart 6
Riverside 38, St. Edmund 19
Southern Lab 34, Opelousas Catholic 14
Quarterfinal round
Catholic-PC at Cavalry Baptist
Class 1A playoffs
Bi-district round
West St. John 43, North Central 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Dec. 1)
Opelousas 3-0
Cecilia 2-2
Beau Chene 0-2
Livonia 0-4
Breaux Bridge 0-0
District 5-1A
(Through Dec. 1)
North Central 2-1
Sacred Heart 2-2
Westminster 1-1
Catholic-PC 1-4
Opelousas Catholic 0-0
St. Edmund 0-0
District 6-1A
(Through Dec. 1)
Southern Lab 6-0
False River 0-2
Slaughter Charter 0-2
Central Private 0-0
Thrive Academy 0-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Dec. 1)
Beau Chene 1-1
Opelousas 1-3
Cecilia 0-1
Livonia 0-3
Breaux Bridge 0-0
District 5-1A
(Through Dec. 1)
Opelousas Cath. 2-0
North Central 2-1
Catholic-PC 2-3
St. Edmund 1-1
Sacred Heart 1-1
Westminster 1-1
District 6-1A
(Through Dec. 1)
Central Private 1-2
Slaughter Charter 0-1
False River 0-3
Thrive Academy 0-0