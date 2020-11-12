FOOTBALL
District 6-4A
Cecilia 5-1 (3-0)
Livonia 4-1 (2-0)
Breaux Bridge 1-5 (1-1)
Beau Chene 1-5 (0-3)
Opelousas 0-5 (0-2)
Around 6-4A:
Livonia 18, Central Private 7
Cecilia 31, Opelousas 7
Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 20
This week:
Livonia at Cecilia
Opelousas at Breaux Bridge
Albany at Beau Chene
District 5-1A
St. Edmund 4-1 (1-0)
Catholic-PC 4-2 (2-0)
Sacred Heart 3-1 (1-1)
Westminster 3-3 (1-2)
Opelousas Catholic 2-2 (1-0)
North Central 0-5 (0-3)
Around 5-1A:
Catholic-PC 49, Westminster 7
Opelousas Catholic 49, North
Central 12
St. Edmund 69, Pine Prairie 6
This week:
North Central at Catholic-PC
St. Edmund at Westminster
Opelousas Catholic at Church Point
VOLLEYBALL
District 5-Division V
Regular season
Catholic-PC 14-9 (4-0)
False River 6-8 (3-1)
Central Private 7-15 (2-2)
Slaughter 4-7 (1-3)
Southern Lab 3-8 (0-4)
Div. V playoffs
Bi-district round
Catholic-PC 3, First Baptist 0
Central Private 3, Crescent City 1
Ascension Christian 3, False River 0
Country Day 3, Southern Lab 0
Episcopal of Acad. 3, Slaughter 0
Regional round
Catholic-PC 3, Northside Christian 0
Ascension Catholic 3, Central Private 0
Quarterfinals
Catholic-Pc vs. Ascension Catholic
District 3-Division III
Regular season
Rayne 10-10 (8-0)
Church Point 12-7 (6-2)
Crowley 7-12 (4-4)
Northwest 1-7 (1-7)
Livonia 1-10 (1-7)
Div. III playoffs
Bi-district round
Rayne 3, Douglass 0
Church Point 3, West Feliciana 1
Iota 2, Crowley 1
Regional round
Cabrini 3, Rayne 0
St. Michael 3, Church Point 0