FOOTBALL

District 6-4A

Cecilia    5-1 (3-0)

Livonia    4-1 (2-0)

Breaux Bridge    1-5 (1-1)

Beau Chene    1-5 (0-3)

Opelousas    0-5 (0-2)

Around 6-4A:

Livonia 18, Central Private 7

Cecilia 31, Opelousas 7

Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 20

This week:

Livonia at Cecilia

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

Albany at Beau Chene

District 5-1A

St. Edmund        4-1 (1-0)

Catholic-PC        4-2 (2-0)

Sacred Heart        3-1 (1-1)

Westminster        3-3 (1-2)

Opelousas Catholic    2-2 (1-0)

North Central        0-5 (0-3)

Around 5-1A:

Catholic-PC 49, Westminster 7

Opelousas Catholic 49, North

Central 12

St. Edmund 69, Pine Prairie 6

This week:

North Central at Catholic-PC

St. Edmund at Westminster

Opelousas Catholic at Church Point

VOLLEYBALL

District 5-Division V

Regular season

Catholic-PC         14-9 (4-0)

False River         6-8   (3-1)

Central Private     7-15 (2-2)

Slaughter         4-7   (1-3)

Southern Lab         3-8   (0-4)

Div. V playoffs

Bi-district round

Catholic-PC 3, First Baptist 0

Central Private 3, Crescent City 1

Ascension Christian 3, False River 0

Country Day 3, Southern Lab 0

Episcopal of Acad. 3, Slaughter 0

Regional round

Catholic-PC 3, Northside Christian 0

Ascension Catholic 3, Central Private 0

Quarterfinals

Catholic-Pc vs. Ascension Catholic

District 3-Division III

Regular season

Rayne         10-10 (8-0)

Church Point         12-7   (6-2)

Crowley        7-12   (4-4)

Northwest         1-7     (1-7)  

Livonia         1-10   (1-7)

Div. III playoffs

Bi-district round

Rayne 3, Douglass 0

Church Point 3, West Feliciana 1

Iota 2, Crowley 1

Regional round

Cabrini 3, Rayne 0

St. Michael 3, Church Point 0