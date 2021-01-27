BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Jan. 26)
Beau Chene 11-10 3-0
Opelousas 13-2 2-0
Breaux Bridge 3-6 0-1
Cecilia 10-11 0-2
Livonia 3-13 0-2
District 5-1A
(Through Jan. 26)
North Central 14-4 1-0
Opelousas Cath. 10-6 1-0
Sacred Heart 9-9 1-0
Westminster 12-5 0-0
St. Edmund 12-7 0-1
Catholic-PC 3-21 0-2
District 6-1A
(Through Jan. 26)
Central Private 7-11 1-0
Southern Lab 15-8 0-0
Slaughter Charter 0-13 0-0
False River 0-17 0-1
Thrive Academy 0-0 0-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Jan. 26)
Opelousas 14-5 3-0
Beau Chene 8-4 3-1
Cecilia 1-7 1-2
Breaux Bridge 1-11 1-2
Livonia 0-14 0-3
District 5-1A
(Through Jan. 26)
Opelousas Cath. 11-5 2-0
Catholic-PC 14-8 1-1
St. Edmund 10-6 1-1
North Central 8-7 1-1
Westminster 6-3 1-1
Sacred Heart 2-12 0-2
District 6-1A
(Through Jan. 26)
Central Private 10-9 1-0
False River 1-12 0-1
Slaughter Charter 0-9 0-0
Thrive Academy 0-0 0-0
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV, District 4
(Through Jan. 26)
Episcopal 9-6-4 3-0
Dunham 5-5-2 2-1
Port Allen 3-3 1-2
Central Private 2-8 0-2
Catholic-PC 0-6-1 0-1
GIRLS SOCCER
Division III, District 5
(Through Jan. 26)
Parkview Bapt. 10-0-4 3-0
St. Michael 15-1-1 3-0-1
U-High 9-1-4 3-0-1
West Feliciana 12-5 2-3
Livonia 9-6 0-4
Brusly 5-8 0-4
Division IV, District 5
(Through Jan. 26)
Episcopal 8-5-3 2-0
Dunham 7-6-3 1-1
Catholic-PC 0-13-1 0-2
Cristo Rey 0-0 0-0