BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Jan. 26)

Beau Chene         11-10  3-0

Opelousas         13-2    2-0

Breaux Bridge         3-6      0-1

Cecilia         10-11   0-2

Livonia         3-13    0-2

District 5-1A

(Through Jan. 26)

North Central        14-4  1-0

Opelousas Cath.    10-6  1-0

Sacred Heart        9-9    1-0

Westminster        12-5  0-0

St. Edmund        12-7  0-1

Catholic-PC         3-21  0-2

District 6-1A

(Through Jan. 26)

Central Private    7-11 1-0

Southern Lab        15-8  0-0

Slaughter Charter    0-13  0-0

False River        0-17  0-1

Thrive Academy     0-0    0-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Jan. 26)

Opelousas    14-5    3-0

Beau Chene    8-4     3-1

Cecilia    1-7    1-2

Breaux Bridge    1-11     1-2

Livonia    0-14    0-3

District 5-1A

(Through Jan. 26)

Opelousas Cath.    11-5 2-0

Catholic-PC        14-8 1-1

St. Edmund        10-6 1-1

North Central        8-7   1-1

Westminster        6-3   1-1

Sacred Heart        2-12 0-2

District 6-1A

(Through Jan. 26)

Central Private        10-9 1-0

False River        1-12 0-1

Slaughter Charter    0-9   0-0

Thrive Academy     0-0   0-0

BOYS SOCCER

Division IV, District 4

(Through Jan. 26)

Episcopal    9-6-4    3-0     

Dunham    5-5-2    2-1

Port Allen    3-3    1-2

Central Private    2-8    0-2

Catholic-PC    0-6-1    0-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Division III, District 5

(Through Jan. 26)

Parkview Bapt.    10-0-4    3-0

St. Michael    15-1-1    3-0-1

U-High    9-1-4    3-0-1

West Feliciana    12-5    2-3

Livonia    9-6    0-4

Brusly        5-8    0-4

Division IV, District 5

        (Through Jan. 26)    

Episcopal    8-5-3    2-0

Dunham    7-6-3    1-1

Catholic-PC    0-13-1    0-2

Cristo Rey    0-0    0-0