FOOTBALL

District 6-4A

Livonia        1-0

Beau Chene        1-1

Cecilia        1-1

Breaux Bridge        0-2

Opelousas        0-1

Around 6-4A:

Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 6

Eunice 30, Breaux Bridge 0

Jennings 59, Cecilia 49

Church Point-Opelousas canceled

Livonia-Alexandria canceled

This week:

St. Helena at Livonia

Breaux Bridge at Teurlings

Northside at Beau Chene

Northwest at Cecilia

Opelousas at Live Oak

District 5-1A

Sacred Heart        1-0

Catholic-PC        1-1    

Opelousas Cath.    1-1

Westminster        1-1

St. Edmund        0-1

North Central        0-1

Around 5-1A:

Riverside 61, Catholic-PC 57

Westminster 48, Ascension Christian 21

Sacred Heart-Rosepine cancelled

St. Edmund-Highland Baptist cancelled

North Central – open date

This week:

Episcopal at Catholic-PC

Port Allen at Opelousas Catholic

Mamou at Sacred Heart

North Central at Springfield

St. Edmund at Ville Platte

Westminster at Highland Baptist

VOLLEYBALL

District 5-Division V

(Thru Oct. 14)

Catholic-PC         7-7  

False River         3-4   

Southern Lab         3-3     

Central Private     5-10

Slaughter         1-4

District 3-Division III

(Thru Oct. 10)

Rayne            5-8 (3-0)

Church Point         6-4 (2-1)    

Crowley         5-8 (2-1)    

Northwest         1-3 (1-3)  

Livonia         1-6 (1-3)