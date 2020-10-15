FOOTBALL
District 6-4A
Livonia 1-0
Beau Chene 1-1
Cecilia 1-1
Breaux Bridge 0-2
Opelousas 0-1
Around 6-4A:
Abbeville 36, Beau Chene 6
Eunice 30, Breaux Bridge 0
Jennings 59, Cecilia 49
Church Point-Opelousas canceled
Livonia-Alexandria canceled
This week:
St. Helena at Livonia
Breaux Bridge at Teurlings
Northside at Beau Chene
Northwest at Cecilia
Opelousas at Live Oak
District 5-1A
Sacred Heart 1-0
Catholic-PC 1-1
Opelousas Cath. 1-1
Westminster 1-1
St. Edmund 0-1
North Central 0-1
Around 5-1A:
Riverside 61, Catholic-PC 57
Westminster 48, Ascension Christian 21
Sacred Heart-Rosepine cancelled
St. Edmund-Highland Baptist cancelled
North Central – open date
This week:
Episcopal at Catholic-PC
Port Allen at Opelousas Catholic
Mamou at Sacred Heart
North Central at Springfield
St. Edmund at Ville Platte
Westminster at Highland Baptist
VOLLEYBALL
District 5-Division V
(Thru Oct. 14)
Catholic-PC 7-7
False River 3-4
Southern Lab 3-3
Central Private 5-10
Slaughter 1-4
District 3-Division III
(Thru Oct. 10)
Rayne 5-8 (3-0)
Church Point 6-4 (2-1)
Crowley 5-8 (2-1)
Northwest 1-3 (1-3)
Livonia 1-6 (1-3)