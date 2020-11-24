FOOTBALL

District 6-4A

Cecilia        6-1 (4-0)

Breaux Bridge    3-5 (2-1)

Livonia        4-3 (2-2)

Opelousas        0-5 (0-2)

Beau Chene        1-5 (0-3)

Around 6-4A:

Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 20

Cecilia 21, DeRidder 3

Beau Chene (open date)

Opelousas (open date)

This week:

Class 4A state playoffs

No. 24 Livonia at No. 9 Huntington

No. 22 Landry-Walker at No. 11 Cecilia

No. 27 Breaux Bridge at No. 6 Warren Easton

District 5-1A

Catholic-PC               6-2 (4-0)       Opelousas Cath.    3-3 (2-0)

St. Edmund        5-2 (2-1)

Sacred Heart    4-1 (2-1)

Westminster        3-5 (1-4)

North Central    0-7 (0-5)

Around 5-1A:

Catholic-PC 35, St. Edmund 21

Sacred Heart 53, North Central 12

Opelousas Catholic 47, Westminster 7

This week:

Division IV playoffs

No. 9 Sacred Heart at No. 8 Catholic-PC

No. 10 St. Edmund at No. 7 Riverside

No. 12 Opelousas Catholic at No. 5 Southern Lab

Class 1A playoffs

No. 24 North Central at No. 9 West St. John