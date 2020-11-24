FOOTBALL
District 6-4A
Cecilia 6-1 (4-0)
Breaux Bridge 3-5 (2-1)
Livonia 4-3 (2-2)
Opelousas 0-5 (0-2)
Beau Chene 1-5 (0-3)
Around 6-4A:
Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 20
Cecilia 21, DeRidder 3
Beau Chene (open date)
Opelousas (open date)
This week:
Class 4A state playoffs
No. 24 Livonia at No. 9 Huntington
No. 22 Landry-Walker at No. 11 Cecilia
No. 27 Breaux Bridge at No. 6 Warren Easton
District 5-1A
Catholic-PC 6-2 (4-0) Opelousas Cath. 3-3 (2-0)
St. Edmund 5-2 (2-1)
Sacred Heart 4-1 (2-1)
Westminster 3-5 (1-4)
North Central 0-7 (0-5)
Around 5-1A:
Catholic-PC 35, St. Edmund 21
Sacred Heart 53, North Central 12
Opelousas Catholic 47, Westminster 7
This week:
Division IV playoffs
No. 9 Sacred Heart at No. 8 Catholic-PC
No. 10 St. Edmund at No. 7 Riverside
No. 12 Opelousas Catholic at No. 5 Southern Lab
Class 1A playoffs
No. 24 North Central at No. 9 West St. John