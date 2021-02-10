BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Feb. 9)

Opelousas        15-2   4-0

Beau Chene        13-12 4-2

Livonia        7-14   3-3

Cecilia        11-13 1-4

Breaux Bridge        3-9    0-3

District 5-1A

(Through Feb. 9)

North Central        18-4  5-0

Opelousas Catholic    13-7  4-1

Sacred Heart        12-11 3-2

Westminster        13-8  1-3

St. Edmund        14-12 1-4

Catholic-PC        3-24  0-4

District 6-1A

(Through Feb. 6)

Slaughter Charter    2-13  2-0

Central Private        8-12  1-0

Southern Lab        15-9  0-0

False River        0-19  0-3

Thrive Academy    0-0    0-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Feb. 5)

Opelousas        15-7  4-0

Beau Chene        9-6    4-1

Cecilia        2-7    2-2

Breaux Bridge        1-11  1-2

Livonia        0-16  0-5

District 5-1A

(Through Feb. 9)

Opelousas Cath.    15-5   5-0

St. Edmund        13-7   3-2

North Central        13-7   3-2

Catholic-PC        16-10 2-3

Sacred Heart        3-15   1-4

Westminster        5-8     0-4

District 6-1A

(Through Feb. 6)

Central Private        12-12 2-0

False River        1-14   0-1

Slaughter Charter    0-12   0-1

Thrive Academy    0-0    0-0