BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Feb. 9)
Opelousas 15-2 4-0
Beau Chene 13-12 4-2
Livonia 7-14 3-3
Cecilia 11-13 1-4
Breaux Bridge 3-9 0-3
District 5-1A
(Through Feb. 9)
North Central 18-4 5-0
Opelousas Catholic 13-7 4-1
Sacred Heart 12-11 3-2
Westminster 13-8 1-3
St. Edmund 14-12 1-4
Catholic-PC 3-24 0-4
District 6-1A
(Through Feb. 6)
Slaughter Charter 2-13 2-0
Central Private 8-12 1-0
Southern Lab 15-9 0-0
False River 0-19 0-3
Thrive Academy 0-0 0-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Feb. 5)
Opelousas 15-7 4-0
Beau Chene 9-6 4-1
Cecilia 2-7 2-2
Breaux Bridge 1-11 1-2
Livonia 0-16 0-5
District 5-1A
(Through Feb. 9)
Opelousas Cath. 15-5 5-0
St. Edmund 13-7 3-2
North Central 13-7 3-2
Catholic-PC 16-10 2-3
Sacred Heart 3-15 1-4
Westminster 5-8 0-4
District 6-1A
(Through Feb. 6)
Central Private 12-12 2-0
False River 1-14 0-1
Slaughter Charter 0-12 0-1
Thrive Academy 0-0 0-0