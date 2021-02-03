BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Feb. 2)
Opelousas 14-2 3-0
Beau Chene 12-11 3-1
Livonia 5-13 2-2
Breaux Bridge 3-8 0-2
Cecilia 10-12 0-3
District 5-1A
(Through Feb. 2)
North Central 16-4 3-0
Westminster 13-5 1-0
Opelousas Cath. 11-7 2-1
Sacred Heart 10-10 2-1
St. Edmund 12-9 0-3
Catholic-PC 3-22 0-3
District 6-1A
(Through Feb. 2)
Central Private 7-12 1-0
Southern Lab 15-9 0-0
Slaughter Charter 0-13 0-0
False River 0-17 0-1
Thrive Academy 0-0 0-0
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-4A
(Through Feb. 2)
Opelousas 15-6 4-0
Beau Chene 8-6 3-2
Cecilia 2-7 2-2
Breaux Bridge 1-11 1-2
Livonia 0-15 0-4
District 5-1A
(Through Feb. 2)
Opelousas Cath. 13-5 4-0
St. Edmund 12-6 3-1
Catholic-PC 15-9 2-2
North Central 9-8 2-2
Sacred Heart 3-13 1-3
Westminster 5-7 0-4
District 6-1A
(Through Feb. 2)
Central Private 11-12 1-0
False River 1-14 0-1
Slaughter Charter 0-11 0-0
Thrive Academy 0-0 0-0
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV, District 4
(Through Feb. 2)
Episcopal 12-6-4 4-0
Dunham 5-7-2 2-1
Port Allen 4-3 2-2
Central Private 3-10 1-3
Catholic-PC 0-8-1 0-3
GIRLS SOCCER
Division III, District 5
(Through Feb. 2)
Parkview Baptist 11-1-4 4-1
St. Michael 15-3-1 3-1-1
U-High 10-1-4 4-0-1
West Feliciana 12-5 2-3
Livonia 11-7 0-5
Brusly 6-8 1-4
Division IV, District 5
(Through Feb. 2)
Episcopal 10-5-3 2-0
Dunham 8-7-3 1-1
Catholic-PC 0-15-1 0-2
Cristo Rey 0-0 0-0