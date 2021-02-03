BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Feb. 2)

Opelousas        14-2   3-0

Beau Chene        12-11  3-1

Livonia        5-13   2-2

Breaux Bridge        3-8     0-2

Cecilia        10-12 0-3

District 5-1A

(Through Feb. 2)

North Central        16-4  3-0

Westminster        13-5  1-0

Opelousas Cath.    11-7   2-1

Sacred Heart        10-10 2-1

St. Edmund        12-9  0-3

Catholic-PC         3-22  0-3

District 6-1A

(Through Feb. 2)

Central Private        7-12  1-0

Southern Lab        15-9  0-0

Slaughter Charter    0-13  0-0

False River        0-17  0-1

Thrive Academy     0-0    0-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Feb. 2)

Opelousas        15-6  4-0

Beau Chene        8-6    3-2

Cecilia        2-7    2-2

Breaux Bridge        1-11  1-2

Livonia        0-15  0-4

District 5-1A

(Through Feb. 2)

Opelousas Cath.    13-5  4-0

St. Edmund        12-6  3-1

Catholic-PC        15-9  2-2

North Central        9-8    2-2

Sacred Heart        3-13  1-3

Westminster        5-7    0-4

District 6-1A

(Through Feb. 2)

Central Private        11-12 1-0

False River        1-14   0-1

Slaughter Charter    0-11   0-0

Thrive Academy     0-0     0-0

BOYS SOCCER

Division IV, District 4

(Through Feb. 2)

Episcopal        12-6-4 4-0

Dunham        5-7-2  2-1

Port Allen         4-3     2-2

Central Private        3-10  1-3

Catholic-PC        0-8-1  0-3

GIRLS SOCCER

Division III, District 5

(Through Feb. 2)

Parkview Baptist         11-1-4  4-1

St. Michael              15-3-1  3-1-1

U-High                       10-1-4 4-0-1

West Feliciana               12-5    2-3

Livonia               11-7    0-5

Brusly            6-8    1-4

Division IV, District 5

(Through Feb. 2)

Episcopal        10-5-3  2-0

Dunham        8-7-3    1-1

Catholic-PC        0-15-1  0-2

Cristo Rey        0-0       0-0