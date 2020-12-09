FOOTBALL

Division IV state playoffs

Quarterfinal round

Calvary Baptist 48, Catholic-PC 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Dec. 9)

Opelousas         3-0

Cecilia         3-2

Beau Chene         1-3

Breaux Bridge         0-1

Livonia         0-4

District 5-1A

(Through Dec. 9)

North Central        6-1

Westminster        3-1

Sacred Heart        2-3

Catholic-PC         1-6

St. Edmund        1-1

Opelousas Cath.    0-0

District 6-1A

(Through Dec. 9)

Southern Lab        7-0

Central Private        1-0

False River        0-2

Slaughter Charter    0-2

Thrive Academy     0-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 6-4A

(Through Dec. 9)

Beau Chene        2-1

Opelousas        1-3

Cecilia        0-1

Breaux Bridge        0-3

Livonia        0-5

District 5-1A

(Through Dec. 9)

St. Edmund        3-1

Catholic-PC        4-3

Opelousas Cath.    2-1

North Central        3-3

Westminster        1-1

Sacred Heart        1-3

District 6-1A

(Through Dec. 9)

Central Private        1-6

Thrive Academy     0-1

Slaughter Charter    0-3

False River        0-3