Mention summer league and the first thought is competition.
Coach Jackie Knight sees a new summer volleyball league also as instructional.
“This is something new; it hasn’t been done here before,” said Knight, preparing for her second year coaching the Livonia volleyball program.
Livonia is one of six schools in the summer league that play on Thursdays at Northeast High in Zachary.
The Wildcats are fielding varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams, she said.
Those three teams include 26 athletes, according to the coach.
“It’s the most we’ve kept,” Knight said, admitting, “We’re not willing to turn any of them loose.
“It’s a good decision to be able to make,” Knight said.
“We have a great group of freshmen,” she said.
The league is serving to help younger players learn aspects of the game before fall practice begins.
Picking up the rotation, working on passing and learning to return serves are areas that Knight says she is looking for improvement.
And there is building the team identity.
“People pushing other people,” she said.
The summer league gives players a chance to show what skills they have and where they need to improve, another benefit.
At the start of last season, Livonia lost a setter to an injury, and another left the team.
“Without a setter, you’re in trouble,” Knight said.
Her injured setter “has come back better,” as the coach can assess who might be called on to fill in for another player.
Besides the league, Knight had a camp at the STEM Magnet Academy gym with Mariah Clayton, a part-time coach at Zachary who played at Southern University.
Life lessons also were included from Clayton, Miss Louisiana USA 2020.
“We are grateful we had her join us,” Knight said.