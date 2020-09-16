Online registration is still available for the inaugural New Roads Triathlon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27, in New Roads.
The event, sponsored by Tri 3 LLC, is expected to draw 800 athletes throughout the weekend and already has attracted participants from 20 states and 6 professional athletes.
To sign up for an event, or to volunteer to help, visit www.newroadstrifestival.com.
The course for both days of competition will involve the Island side of False River for the bike portion and the side streets on West Main for the run.
The heart of the race, where athletes will transition for each event, will be in downtown New Roads.
Saturday’s race begins at 7:30 a.m. and Sunday’s race at 7 a.m.
Race director is Michelle Forte.
The Saturday races include:
• Super Sprint: 400-meter swim, 10-mile bike, 2-mile run (individual and relay).
• Sprint: 800-meter swim, 18-mile bike, 5-k run (individual and relay).
• Duathon: 18-mile bike, 5-k run (individual and relay).
The Sunday races include:
• Half-distance: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run (Individual and relay).
• Duathon: 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run (individual and relay).
• Aqua Bike: 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike (individual and relay).
Tri 3 LLC is working with USA Triathlon, Pointe Coupee Parish Government and the City of New Roads to follow safety protocols necessary to host the event.
Race day will look slightly different from other triathlons due to the adjustments, such as enforced social distancing and no post-race party.
Among the pro athletes are Elliot Bach and Jessica Jones.
Jones, of Baton Rouge, began running and competing in triathlons in 2010 and competed in her first full marathon and Ironman event in 2011.
The Shreveport native qualified for the Boston Marathon and the Ironman World Championship on her first attempts at each distance.
She took the overall women’s title at Ironman Florida in 2015 and is a two-time Ironman World Championship qualifier.
Jones has been racing in New Roads for more 10 years and was the first overall female finisher at the Louisiana Triathlon for five consecutive years.
Bach is a multiple top 10 finisher in the Ironman 70.3 distance, most recently earning sixth place at Ironman 70.3 Waco in 2019.
In 2018, he made his Ironman debut in Cozumel, Mexico, where he finished 10th.
The Marshall, Texas, native lives in Boulder, Colo., where he trains and coaches triathletes.
“It’s encouraging to see athletes from California to New Hampshire coming to False River and we welcome these athletes to our beautiful state and parish,” said Major Thibaut, Pointe Coupee Parish president.
“We encourage them to explore all this area has to offer, while staying healthy and safe.”