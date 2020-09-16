Football scrimmages are the next step to the start of the 2020 high school football season for Pointe Coupee Parish teams.
Glen Oaks will visit Livonia at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, said Josh LaBorde, Livonia coach.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee will go on the road to scrimmage Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept 25, said David Simoneaux, Hornet coach.
Both teams will open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 2.
OFF AND RUNNING. Livonia kicked off its cross country season with a virtual meet on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Scott Civic Center park in New Roads.
Working with a California high school, first-year coach Heidi Main timed her runners then sent the results to the school.
The top 3-mile times were run by Madison Spears (23.36) and Holden Larimore (26.24).
The Wildcats will be running on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the inaugural Sweetwater Brusly Cross Country Invitational at the Brusly High Stadium.
The boys 2-mile varsity race starts at 9 a.m., followed by the 2-mile varsity girls race at 9:30 a.m. The boys middle-school race, also 2 miles, starts at 10 a.m., with the girls middle-school race at 10:30 a.m.
AN AWARD. Catholic-PC ’s boys basketball coach Kendrick Moore is starting a new tradition. Every week he will select a boy and a girl to be the “Christian Student-Athlete of the Week.”
The two students that display a positive Christian attitude for that week will receive a sports drink. Last week’s winners were eighth-graders Haley Melancon and Drew Sevin.
COMING UP
Cross country: Saturday, Sept. 19: Livonia, Catholic-PC at Sweetwater Brusly Cross Country Invitational.
Football: Thursday, Sept. 24: Glen Oaks scrimmage at Livonia, 6 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 25: Catholic-PC scrimmage at Ascension Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Thursday, Sept. 17: Catholic-PC at Dunham, JV/V 5 p.m./6 p.m.; False River at Baton Rouge Magnet, JV/V 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18: Catholic-PC at Zachary, JV/V 5 p.m./6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: False River at Livonia, FR/JV/V series begins at 4 p.m.; Parkview Baptist at Catholic-PC, JV/V 5 p.m./6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24: Catholic-PC at West Feliciana, JV/V 5 p.m./6 p.m.; False River at Liberty (Baton Rouge), FR/JV/V series begins at 5 p.m.