The regular season battle between Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Opelousas Catholic left many fans clamoring for what the rivalry showdown would bring next year.
Instead, fans will not have to wait long. The Hornets and Vikings will collide once more this season, and this time the stakes are even higher than they were in the Oct. 18 showdown that helped lead CHSPC to the District 5-1A championship.
Hornet fans will hope the sequel measures up to the previous clash with the Vikings when the district foes collide in second-round Division IV Select playoff action Friday in Opelousas. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Hornets will likely focus on the playoff game one year ago when the Vikings defeated CHSPC 12-0 to put their season to rest.
The showdown comes five weeks after the Hornets rolled past OCHS 44-10 at NRG Stadium.
The victory continued a largely successful season for the Hornets (9-2), who have overcome early season injuries to win outright possession of the District 5-1A title in a 30-6 win over St. Edmund in the regular season finale Nov. 8.
The two CHSPC losses occurred in non-district action – a 34-28 loss in Week 2 against Ascension Episcopal and a 24-14 heartbreaker against Episcopal in Week 5.
The loss to the Hornets was the only blemish to the record for OCHS (10-1), which has otherwise run roughshod against competition most of the season – particularly after the loss to CHSPC.
In the wake of the loss to the Hornets, the Vikings, took out their frustration against North Central (69-9), Sacred Heart (21-6), Westminster Academy (70-0) and a 69-0 playoff win Hamilton Christian.
The Hornets capitalized on six turnovers to defeat the Vikings. Colin Grezaffi had three touchdowns in the victory.