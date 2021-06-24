Three Catholic High of Pointe Coupee players were named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State First Team.
Senior Aiden Vosburg was named as a utility player; senior Chayse Buriege, outfield; and junior Drew McKneely, pitcher.
Vosburg, an LSU-Eunice signee, hit .410 with 30 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
He played shortstop and pitched for the Hornets, who reached the Division IV state semifinals.
On the mound, his 105 strikeouts in 74 innings set a school record as he compiled a 1.51 ERA.
Vosburg was named the District 5-1A Co-Most Valuable Player.
McKneely was undefeated with a 9-0 record and 1.96 ERA. He also had 41 strikeouts.
In two playoff starts, he was 2-0, and was Class 1A All-State honorable mention and All-District 5-1A First Team.
Buriege hit .340 with 35 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He was named to the All-District 5-1A First Team.