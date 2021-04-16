The softball season continues for all three Pointe Coupee Parish teams, as the playoff brackets were announced today by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and False River – both district champions – advance to the Division IV playoffs, while Livonia will be competing in the Class 4A playoffs.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, 21-7, is seeded second in Division IV and will host No. 15 Highland Baptist, 10-5.
False River, 8-15, is seeded No. 16 and travels to No. 1 Cavalry Baptist, 22-6.
Livonia, 12-11, is seeded No. 22 in Class 4A and will be on the road to face No. 11 Lakeshore, 8-10.
This is Livonia’s first trip to the playoffs since 2013.
Catholic-PC, which had been No. 1 in the power rankings most of the season, finished with a power-point total of 34.3.
Cavalry Baptist had a power-point total of 34.6 to be the No. 1 seed.
“The girls have done a good job. We’ve played some good competition through the year,” said Lauren Doucet, Catholic-PC coach.
After winning the Division IV title in 2019, the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 kept the Hornets from defending their title.
“It was a lost for everyone last year,” Doucet said. “We’re hungry to come back and defend our title.”
“We’re just really excited,’ said Guy Blanchard, a veteran coach in his first year with the Livonia Wildcats. “These young ladies, and their parents, have worked really hard and bought in to what we have to do.”
“They’ve been meeting their goals, a winning season, going to the playoffs,” Blanchard said, and now their next goal – “to win in the playoffs.”
The time and day for the bi-district playoff games are to be determined.
Their goal will be to advance to the LHSAA State Softball Tournament on Friday and Saturday, April 30-May 1, in Sulphur.
Catholic-PC won the District 5-1A title with a 4-0 record for its 10th straight district title.
This season, the Hornets started 4-0, then loss four in a row. They later put together a 10-game win streak and went 15-2 in their last 17 games.
Doucet can easily list what Catholic-PC will have to do to reach the title game again.
“Piecing together hits, getting timely hits, making sure we are capitalizing on momentum throughout the game,” she said, “working to get the ball over the plate, making the opponents’ hitters get their own hits.”
The playoffs have seen a lot of the Hornets. Since 2011, Catholic-PC has won two titles, been state runnerup once, reached the semifinals four times and quarterfinals twice.
Meanwhile, first-year coach Guy Blanchard saw Livonia start the season 2-7, then go 10-4.
The Wildcats won 7 of their last 9 games. They were only able to play four games of the 8-game District 6-A schedule and went 2-2.
For Livonia, Blanchard said his team has learned “softball awareness and softball knowledge.”
“They’ve increased their knowledge of how to approach each at-bat, how to approach each pitch and how to approach each ball hit on defense,” he said.
The first win for Livonia this season came with runners on second and third with two outs.
A hard-hit ball to his freshman at third base – She fielded it, made the throw to first and the game was won.
“If we just execute and do everything right, good things will happen,” Blanchard said.
False River captured the 6-1A title with a 3-0 record, missing out on their final district game with Slaughter Community Charter due to storms.
First-year coach Savanah Pearce saw the Gators start 0-6, then go 5-1, winning 2 of the last 5 games.
Three other District 5-1A teams advanced to the playoffs with Catholic-PC.
No. 8 Opelousas Catholic, 14-11, will host No. 9 Ouachita Christian, 16-13.
No. 10 Sacred Heart, 17-9, will be on the road at No. 7 Central Catholic of Morgan City, 21-7.
No. 11 St. Edmund, 15-7, will be on the road at No. 6 Cedar Creek, 21-7.
Four other District 6-4A teams advanced to the playoffs with Livonia.
No. 2 Beau Chene, 19-2, will host No. 31 Landry-Walker, 5-4.
No. 16 Cecilia, 11-17, will host No. 17 South Lafourche, 11-12.
No. 25 Breaux Bridge, 5-13, will be on the road at No. 8 Assumption, 18-9.
“With only one senior, we will have a great future, to continue what we did this season and improve,” Blanchard said of the Wildcats.
“They know we will compete at every practice. They know we practice every day. If it rains, we’re going into the gym.”
“This year has been different for us,” Doucet added. ‘We’ve seen it throughout this year,” Doucet said.
“We’re not a one- or two-facet team; we’ve got some younger, and older, kids have stepped up into new roles this year.
“It has helped us max out our lineup. We’re generating hits from one through nine, not just a small portion of the lineup.”