LIVONIA -- The pandemic era may have not eliminated high school football, but some traditions seem a little less continuous as others.
The “Friday Night Lights” have moved to Thursday for the second time in so many week, and this time it’s during one of the most celebrated autumn activities for high schools.
Livonia will host Opelousas for its homecoming game tonight (Thursday) when the Wildcats seek the tack a second consecutive district win.
‘It’s bad because of the shortage of officials … I didn’t schedule this,” Livonia head coach Josh Laborde said. “It’s just a shortage of officials around the state, and so we were forced to play Thursday because of a shortage of officials in the Lafayette area and we’ll have to do it again against Opelousas because of the Baton Rouge area shortage.
“It is what it is … we just want to play ball,” he said.
LHS (2-1) enters the fray on the heels of a 23-7 win over Beau Chene, while Opelousas seeks its first victory after a 16-10 loss at Northside. The Tigers fell 49-21 at Teurlings Catholic in the season opener and fell short 16-0 at Live Oak.
Despite the record, the Tigers bring plenty of experience to the field.
Leaders for the Tigers include senior quarterback Lawrance Pitre, senior Ja’kobe McNeil, senior free safety Collin Guillory, senior wide receiver Pop McGee, junior running back Ovory Amos, junior safety Javonnie Gibson, senior defensive end Justin Kennerson and senior defensive end Damon Thompson.
“They have good athletes, and a first-year head coach like we have,” Laborde said. “Their coach (Jimmy Zachary) was defensive coordinator at East Ascension the last few years, so he’s coming with a lot of knowledge of high-level football. They try to spread the field and they’re in a high level of play, but we need to do what’s important to us – do what we’re taught to do, do our job and worry about ourselves.”