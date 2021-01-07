Livonia senior Torence Gremillion made his presence known on the field on defense and offense and brought home three honors on the All-District 6-4A team.
Gremillion was named to the first team at defensive back and to the second team as a wide receiver and at athlete.
A total of 15 Wildcats were named to the all-district team as selected by the 6-4A coaches. Livonia was 4-3 overall, 2-2 in district and advanced to the playoffs.
District champion Cecilia, 7-1, put 18 players on the all-district team.
Joining Gremillion on the first team defense was fellow senior Ja’Ren DeRogers at defensive back.
Also on the first team defense were senior Jamorian Jackson at linebacker and senior Monzerrie Harris at lineman.
Named to the first team offense were senior Delvontae Harris as a lineman and Treylin Whaley at wide receiver.
Three Wildcats made the second team offense: senior Avery Walker, at quarterback; senior Devonte Leonard, running back; and senior Brandon Smith, lineman.
Senior Alton Dukes also was named to the second team offense as a lineman.
Five Wildcats were made the honorable mention list.
They were: senior Alex Bonds, junior Rico Louis, junior Jamarian Bridgewater, junior Brenton Parker and sophomore Ge’Marion Hollins.
District 6-4A All-District Team
First Team Offense
QB Alex Soileau Cecilia
RB Russell Wheeler Beau Chene
RB Kohen Boyd Breaux Bridge
RB Breagan Brasseaux Cecilia
WR Treylin Whaley Livonia
WR Caleb Goodie Breaux Bridge
WR Germoni Davis Cecilia
OL Trent Murphy Opelousas
OL Dakameron Calais Cecilia
OL Delvontae Harris Livonia
OL Daniel Courville Cecilia
OL Gabe Leblanc Breaux Bridge
ATHLETE Javonnie Gibson, Opelousas
PUNTER Roy Whaley, Beau Chene
First Team Defense
DL Christian Murphy Opelousas
DL Braden Thibodeaux Cecilia
DL Devin Hardy Cecilia
DL Monzerrie Harris Livonia
LB Ridge Collins Cecilia
LB Antonio Alexander Breaux Bridge
LB Jamarion Jackson Livonia
LB Dontay Washington Opelousas
DB Andrew Lewis Cecilia
DB Cade Porter Cecilia
DB Torence Gremillion Livonia
DB Ja’Ron DeRogers Livonia
FLEX Reginald Boutte, Cecilia