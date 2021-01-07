Torence Gremillion all-district

Livonia’s Torrence Gremillion (1) helps Devonte Leonard (20) stop Port Allen quarterback Jakoby Howard on Oct. 2, 2020. Gremillion was named first team defensive back, second team wide receiver and second team athlete on the All-District 6-4A team.

 John Dupont | The Banner

Livonia senior Torence Gremillion made his presence known on the field on defense and offense and brought home three honors on the All-District 6-4A team.

Gremillion was named to the first team at defensive back and to the second team as a wide receiver and at athlete.

A total of 15 Wildcats were named to the all-district team as selected by the 6-4A coaches. Livonia was 4-3 overall, 2-2 in district and advanced to the playoffs.

District champion Cecilia, 7-1, put 18 players on the all-district team.

Joining Gremillion on the first team defense was fellow senior Ja’Ren DeRogers at defensive back.

Also on the first team defense were senior Jamorian Jackson at linebacker and senior Monzerrie Harris at lineman.

Named to the first team offense were senior Delvontae Harris as a lineman and Treylin Whaley at wide receiver.

Three Wildcats made the second team offense: senior Avery Walker, at quarterback; senior Devonte Leonard, running back; and senior Brandon Smith, lineman.

Senior Alton Dukes also was named to the second team offense as a lineman.

Five Wildcats were made the honorable mention list.

They were: senior Alex Bonds, junior Rico Louis, junior Jamarian Bridgewater, junior Brenton Parker and sophomore Ge’Marion Hollins.

District 6-4A All-District Team

First Team Offense

QB    Alex Soileau                         Cecilia

RB     Russell Wheeler                   Beau Chene

RB     Kohen Boyd                          Breaux Bridge

RB     Breagan Brasseaux              Cecilia

WR   Treylin Whaley                     Livonia

WR   Caleb Goodie                       Breaux Bridge

WR   Germoni Davis                     Cecilia

OL     Trent Murphy                       Opelousas

OL     Dakameron Calais                Cecilia

OL     Delvontae Harris                  Livonia

OL     Daniel Courville                    Cecilia

OL     Gabe Leblanc                       Breaux Bridge

ATHLETE Javonnie Gibson, Opelousas

PUNTER Roy Whaley, Beau Chene

First Team Defense

DL     Christian Murphy                 Opelousas

DL     Braden Thibodeaux              Cecilia

DL     Devin Hardy                         Cecilia

DL     Monzerrie Harris                  Livonia

LB     Ridge Collins                         Cecilia

LB     Antonio Alexander               Breaux Bridge

LB     Jamarion Jackson                 Livonia

LB     Dontay Washington             Opelousas

DB    Andrew Lewis                      Cecilia

DB    Cade Porter                          Cecilia

DB    Torence Gremillion              Livonia

DB    Ja’Ron DeRogers                  Livonia

FLEX Reginald Boutte, Cecilia               