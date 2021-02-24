Chilly winds and 50-degree weather did not stop the three parish softball teams from opening the prep season at the Catholic High of Pointe Coupee Tournament on Feb. 21-22.
Catholic-PC 5, Central Catholic 2. Base running and a timely home run made the difference in a matchup between two Division teams that could meet again in the playoffs.
Tied 2-2 with two out in the top of the sixth, Catholic-PC’s Isabel Guerin singled over third base.
Hannah Dugas grounded to the shortstop but the first baseman missed throw and Guerin came around the bases to score.
The Hornets got two insurance runs in the seventh. Morgan Landry reached on an error and Joelle LeBlanc homered for a 5-2 game.
Central Catholic tied it at 2-2 in the fourth. Laila Dugar and Abbie Scully both singled to right field. Dugar scored on Hallie Crappell’s ground-out to pitcher Blaire Bizette and Scully scored on Emily Lipari’s single.
From there, Bizette retired the last 10 batters she faced.
The Hornets took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when LeBlanc walked and Bizette singled. Both scored on an error on Taylor Bonaventure’s grounder.
The Eagles threatened in the first inning when Haley Fontenot drove the ball to the center field wall. She rounded third and stopped midway between home plate and third base, setting up a rundown and tag-out by Hornet third baseman Landry.
Bizette retired 7 of the next 8 batters she faced, 5 by strikeout. The senior got the win in 7 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and striking out 8.
Crappell took the loss in 7 innings, giving up 5 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts.
Leading hitters for Catholic-PC were LeBlanc, 1-2 2 RBI; Bizette, 1-3 and a run; Bonaventure 1-4; and Guerin 1-3 with a run.
Central Catholic 12, False River 4. Central Catholic took a 9-0 lead after three innings to top False River 12-4 in the opening game of the tournament.
For Central Catholic, Amaya Williams was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and 3 runs. Hallie Crappell was 2-4 with 2 RBIs and Haley Fontenot was 2-5 with 4 runs.
Christina Mayer led False River going 2-4 with a run scored. Jenna Parks was 1-4 with 2 RBIs. Hailey Sparks was 1-3 with a stolen base. Emma Patin was 1-4 and Hannah Schexnaildre 1-3, each scoring a run.
Crappell went 5 innings on the mound, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, striking out 12 and giving up 5 walks.
Jenna Parks took the loss for False River, going 7 innings and allowing 12 runs on 9 hits.
Williams got an RBI double and Crappell had a 2-RBI single in the first inning for a quick 3-0 lead. Williams had a 2-run homer in the second for a 5-0 lead.
False River scored twice in the bottom of the third inning. Parks doubled to right-center field, scoring Dauthier, who had walked, and Mayer, who had singled over third base.
In the bottom of the sixth, Patin lined a shot past the shortstop and Schexnaildre singled to right field. Hannah Grimmet’s sacrifice moved them to second and third.
Patin scored on a passed ball and an errant throw to get Schexnaildre coming in allowed her to also score.
Port Barre topped False River 12-1 and Central beat the Gators 15-4 in their other games.
Catholic-PC 7, Acadiana 4. Catholic-PC took a 4-0 lead enroute to a 7-4 win over Acadiana. Blaire Bizette held the Class 5A Rams to 4 runs on 5 hits, striking out 5.
Taylor Bonaventure led the Hornets going 2-4 with 3 RBIs. Hannah Dugas was 1-3 with 2 RBIs. Julia Guerin also was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored.
Catholic-PC 15, Livonia 0. Five Hornets had two or more hits as Catholic-PC shut out Livonia 15-0 in three innings.
Isabel Guerin led the Hornets, going 2-2 with 3 RBIs, including a home run. Julia Guerin went 2-3 with 3 RBIs. Blaire Bizette was 3-3 with 3 runs scored. Hannah Dugas was 2-2 with 2 RBIs.
Macy Bergeron led Livonia, going 1-2, while Olivia Guidroz and Anna Hendricks both were 1-3.
Morgan Landry was the winning pitcher, going two innings and allowing 1 hit and striking out 3. Rebecca Frey came on to pitch two innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 2.
Bergeron took the loss for Livonia, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits in two innings. Maci David came in to pitch one inning, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits.
Port Barre 16, Livonia 0. Rebekah Stelly went 2-4 with 4 RBIs to lead Port Barre past Livonia.
Savannah Daniels also was 3-4 with 2 RBIs and Lexie John was 3-3 with 2 RBIs.
Macy Bergeron had Livonia’s lone hit in the second inning followed by Hannah Juge reaching on error. But Bergeron was forced out at third and a po-up ended the threat.
Bergeron went 3 innings for Livonia, giving up 9 runs on 7 hits. Cierra Hendricks pitched 2 innings, giving up 7 runs on 7 hits and striking out 2.
Denay Lachney got the win for Port Barre in three innings, allowing one hit.