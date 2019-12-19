NEW ORLEANS – Ouachita Christian capitalized on seven turnovers – scoring five touchdowns – to a hand Catholic High of Pointe Coupee a 67-22 loss for the Division IV state title on Friday, Dec. 13.
The Eagles of Monroe (13-1) won their first state title since 2014 and fifth overall for coach Steven Fitzhugh. The Hornets ended the season 11-3.
“I think seven turnovers … we knew we couldn’t turn the football over,” Catholic High coach David Simoneaux said at the post-game news conference. “And we turned it over at least six or seven times; you can’t do that against a quality opponent.
“Things absolutely snowballed on us and that was the challenge at halftime,” Simoneaux said after Ouachita Christian built a 46-7 lead.
“We scored 37 points against Opelousas Catholic who we had a lot of respect for them defensively,” he said. “We had to come out and even this thing up.
“I thought we did a good job of driving the football particularly in the third quarter,” Simoneaux said. “We got down inside into the red zone twice and turned it over again.
“We could have made points out of those things and made some noise, but coach Fitzhugh and those guys had that thing in hand in the fourth quarter,” he said. “They did a great job.”
Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring accounted for 171 yards rushing on 14 carries and four touchdowns, also completing 7 of 12 passes for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Herring was selected outstanding performer from Ouachita Christian by the sports media.
Matthew Langlois was named outstanding performer from Catholic High. He rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries, had a 14-yard pass reception, scored a touchdown and had five tackles.
“Hunter Herring was hard to get on the ground. He made some throws,” Simoneaux said. “Our whole goal of the game was to get them throw the ball. They got us on some stop-and-go (routes) and got past us … and that contributed to the floodgates opening,” he said.
One composite record and three Class 1A/Division IV records were set in the first LHSAA Prep Classic game played Friday and one Class 1A/Division 4 record was tied.
Ouachita Christian’s Will Fitzhugh set a composite record in the Superdome with a total of 116 yards in pass interception return yardage.
Ouachita Christian set a Class 1A/Division IV record by scoring 67 points, passing Vermilion Catholic’s 63 points in 2013. The combined 87 points scored by the two teams was another record surpassing the 81 points in Vermilion Catholic’s 63-18 win over St. Frederick in 2013.
Catholic High’s Micah Cifreo tied the class/division mark for most kickoff returns with 5.
Cifreo also rushed 10 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Vosburg had 9 carries for 53 yards and Nick Carriere had 11 carries for 43 yards and a TD. Vosburg also was 7 of 13 in passing for 97 yards. Carriere had three receptions for 36 yards.
Ouachita Christian was “as advertised,” Simoneaux said, “tough, well-coached, hard-nosed. I don’t think either one of us had any new frills as far as schemes were concerned.
“They just build home-grown, tough, hardnosed kids. … We thought they were the standard when we got the job over here. We’re proud to be on the same stage with those guys.”
Catholic High led 7-6 when Langlois ran wide to the right, then upfield for a 65-yard touchdown. Cameron Decoteau’s PAT kick put the Hornets ahead with 3:28 in the opening quarter.
Ouachita Christian had taken a 6-0 lead when Herring completed a 43-yard pass to Fitzhugh to the Hornet 14.
Cifreo and Will Dunham caught Eli Extine for a loss and a 5-yard penalty pushed the Eagles back to the 20. Herring hit Extine for a touchdown with 4:20 in the quarter but Aaron Beatty blocked Samuel Harrell’s PAT kick.
Ouachita Christian took a 12-7 lead on its next possession when on third down, Herring completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Fitzhugh.
Beatty and Evan Sellars 52 stopped Fitzhugh on the two-point conversion run with 2:02 in the first quarter, making it 12-7.
But Catholic High lost fumbles on its next three possessions and Ouachita Christian took advantage to build a 32-7 lead.
After recovering the first fumble at the Hornet 29, Fitzhugh completed a halfback pass to Tristan Wiley for a touchdown. Again, Catholic High’s Beatty played the spoiler, breaking up Herring’s two-point conversion pass for an 18-7 game.
The Eagles recovered another fumble at the Hornet 31 and Herring scored on a 4-yard run. Harrell kicked the PAT kick for a 25-7 score with 11:19 left in the second quarter.
Catholic High took the ensuing kickoff and drove from its own 20 to the Eagle 43. Highlighting the drive was Cifreo’s one-handed leaping catch of Vosburg’s pass for 32 yards.
But two plays later at the Eagle 43, Fitzhugh recovered a fumble for Ouachita Christian. Herring scored on a 33-yard run up the middle and Harrell’s kick made it 32-7.
Ouachita Christian took advantage of a short Catholic High punt to start at the Hornet 37. Herring led the Eagles to the Hornet 10 when he lobbed a TD pass to Extine and 39-7 game.
Catholic High was plagued by its fourth fumble when Christian Gray recovered it on the Hornet 24. Herring capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run and the PAT made it 46-7 at the half.
Catholic High opened the third quarter driving to the Eagles 24. Key plays were Vosburg completing 10-yard and 13-yard passes to Carriere.
But Fitzhugh proved to be the nemesis again when he intercepted a pass and returned it 91 yards for a touchdown and 53-7 lead.
With 3:27 left in the third quarter, Catholic High’s Carriere had a 37-yard punt return to the Eagle 36. From there, the Hornets’ ground game got to the Eagle 1, where Carriere scored. Decoteau’s PAT made it 53-15.
Ouachita Christian’s Herring scored his last touchdown on the game on its next possession on a 51-yard run and 60-15 lead.
After trading possessions, Langlois’s 37-yard punt return put Catholic High on the Eagle 44. The Hornets reached the Eagle 27, but a fourth down pass fell incomplete.
Ouachita Christian got its final score two plays later when new quarterback Landon Graves broke loose on a 72-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick made it 67-15 with 2:39 left in the game.
Catholic High finished the game’s scoring on its last possession, driving 70 yards in 5 plays. Key plays were runs of 12 yards by Cifreo and 20 by Carriere.
On first-and-10 at the Eagle 30, Cifreo took the pitchout and ran for a touchdown. Decoteau’s PAT kick made it 67-22.
YARDSTICK
CPC OCHS
First downs 15 17
Rushing 44-308 35-299
Passing 97 193
C-A-I 7-15-2 8-13-0
Fumbles 5-5 1-0
Punts 2-23.0 2-31.5
Penalties 5-30 7-45
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Catholic-PC 7 0 0 15 -- 22
Ouachita Christian 18 28 7 14 -- 67
OC -- Eli Extine 20 pass from Hunter Herring (Kick blocked)
CPC -- Matthew Langlois 65 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
OC -- Will Fitzhugh 61 pass from Herring (Run failed)
OC -- Tristan Wiley 29 pass from Fitzhugh (Pass failed)
OC -- Herring 4 run (Samuel Harrell kick)
OC -- Herring 33 run (Harrell kick)
OC -- Extine 10 pass from Herring (Harrell kick)
OC -- Herring 15 run (Harrell kick)
OC -- Fitzhugh 91 interception return (Harrell kick)
CPC -- Nick Carriere 1 run (Langlois run)
OC -- Herring 51 run (Harrell kick)
OC -- Landon Graves 72 run (Harrell kick)
CPC -- Micah Cifreo 28 run (Decoteau kick)