A week known for feasts will bring a generous serving of basketball to Pointe Coupee Parish.
Twenty teams will participate in False River Academy’s second annual “Battle of False River” 2019 Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 25-27.
“We had great success with last year’s tournament, and we’ve put together an even better lineup for this year’s tournament,” FRA head basketball coach Antonio Broadway said. “We have outstanding teams from top to bottom teams in both the boys and girls competition for this tournament.”
Games will take place at False River Academy and the STEM Magnet Academy on 8434 Pointe Coupee Road.
Action will begin at 9 a.m. each day. Tipoff will be 3 p.m. for the final game of the day.
November 25th
9:00 - St. Joseph v. FRA (girls) 10:30 - N. Central v. Livonia (girls)
10:30 - Central Private v. Cath PC (girls) 12:00 - Glen Oaks v. Livonia (boys)
12:00 - Central Private v. Episcopal (boys) 1:30 - West Fel vs East Iberville (girls)
1:30 - Tara v Neville (boys) 3:00 - Livonia v. Mentorship (boys)
3:00 - Neville v. Central-BR (girls)
4:30 - Capitol v. Broadmoor (boys)
6:00 - LCA v. Donaldsonville (girls)
7:30 - LCA v. McKinley (boys)
November 26th
9:00 - FRA v. Central Private (girls) 10:30 - Cath. PC v. St. Joseph (girls)
10:30 - Central Private v. FRA(boys) 12:00 - Tara v. Capitol (boys)
12:00 - Broadmoor v. Mentorship (boys) 1:30 - Central-BR v. N. Central (girls)
1:30 - Livonia v. LCA (boys) 3:00 - Glen Oaks v. McKinley (boys)
3:00 - LCA v. Neville (girls) 4:30 - Donaldsonville v. West Feliciana (girls)
6:00 - Livonia v. East Iberville (girls)
7:30 - Episcopal v. Neville (boys)
November 27th
9:00 - FRA v Catholic PC (girls)
10:30 - Mentorship v Neville (boys) 10:30 - West Fel v Central BR (Girls)
12:00 - Donaldsonville v N. Central (girls) 12:00 - Broadmoor v Episcopal (boys)
1:30 - Central Private v East Iberville (girls) 1:30 - St. Joseph v. Livonia (boys)
3:00 - Central Private v Glen Oaks (girls)
3:00 - Capitol vs Livonia (boys)