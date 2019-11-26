OPELOUSAS – Questions abounded when Catholic-Pointe Coupee landed in a bracket with a possible playoff showdown with Opelousas Catholic.
Could the Hornets defeat a No. 2-seeded playoff team they beat earlier one month earlier? Could they pull off the feat on Opelousas Catholic’s turf?
The No. 7-seeded Hornets (10-2) gave resounding answers to those questions when they withstood soggy conditions for a 13-0 win over OCHS in Division IV Select quarterfinal playoff action Nov. 22 at Donald Gardner Stadium.
Touchdowns by Collin Grezaffi and Matthew Langlois in the fourth quarter did the job for Catholic-Pointe Coupee against the Vikings, whose season ended 10-2.
Grezaffi and Langlois led a 312-yard rushing attack. Grezaffi tallied 127 yards on 28 carries and Langlois ran eight times for 118 yards.
“We knew we were going to get their best after we beat them earlier in the season and we knew they were a good team, but our defense and our O-line managed to shut them out the entire game,” Grezaffi said.
Catholic-PC defeated OCHS 44-10 in a 5-1A showdown in October, but the sloppy conditions in the postseason clash prevented the offensive fireworks the Hornets delivered in their battle on Oct. 18.
“Even in adverse conditions, Opelousas Catholic played extremely well defensively, and both sides had trouble taking care of the football,” CHSPC head coach David Simoneaux said.
“I have to give it to our offensive line for absolutely mashing people up front.”
A Colin Grezaffi one-yard sneak with 8 minutes left in the game broke the stalemate. He reached the end zone after a 23-play, 71-yard drive that began midway in the third quarter.
The scoring drive began after Nick Carriere intercepted a Jesse Roy pass intended for Keon Coleman that gave CHSPC possession at its own 29-yard line.
Langlois later scored on a 64-yard run with 3:57 left in the contest. The drive began when the Hornets took over on downs after Roy’s incomplete pass on a fourth-and-7 at the CHSPC 39 yard-line.
Roy had reached Hornet territory on a 22-yard run to the CHSPC 40.
The end zone eluded both teams in the first half, and fumbles ended big plays for both teams. The Hornets lost grasp of the ball on three possessions and the Vikings on two.
A lost fumble stopped CHSPC at the Viking 45 after Grezaffi carried 28 yards on the first five plays of the game.
Roy moved the ball effectively on the first Viking drive on small keepers before he gained 3 yards on a fake to Caleb Rubin.
He nearly connected with Coleman on a 3-yard pass, but Langlois grabbed the ball to void the scoring drive.
“This was a rough one tonight,” Opelousas Catholic coach Thomas David said. “The touchback was tough, but we missed a lot of opportunities and you can’t do that against good teams.
“In weather like this, it’s tough to find opportunities, and we didn’t take advantage of them tonight,” he said.
Another opportunity came for the Vikings when Aiden Vosburg fumbled at the OCHS 29-yard line two plays after Grezaffi’s 59-yard carry.
Coleman grabbed a 21-yard pass from Roy and ran 50 yards to the end zone on the next play, but a holding call erased the scoring drive.
Opelousas Catholic took possession once more, this time on a Vosburg fumble at the Viking 43-yard line, but the first half expired before OCHS could cash in on the next opportunity.
Roy finished 7-for-15 for 70 yards and carried 19 times for 58 yards.
“I’m very proud of our team,” David said. “We had a great season, and we have a lot of good players coming back, so we’ll be in good shape.”
CHSPC OCHS
Final score 13 0
First Downs 15 10
Rushing 312 88
Passing 0 70
Punts 0-0 0-0
Fumbles 3-3 2-2
Penalties 7-65 5-30
CHSPC - 0 0 0 13 - 13
OCHS - 0 0 0 0 - 0
CPC – Colin Grezaffi 1 run (Cameron Decoteau kick)
CPC – Matthew Langlois 64 run (kick failed)
Score by quarters
Scoring summary
