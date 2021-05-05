A mix of veterans and newcomers is a sports cliché, but it describes Pointe Coupee Parish’s entries in the Class 1A State Track and Field Championships.
Field events begin at 11:45 a.m. Thursday and running events begin at 2:30 p.m. at Bernie Moore Stadium at LSU.
Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and False River are taking sprinters, distance runners, a relay and a field competitor.
The veterans are a pair of Hornet seniors, Matthew Langlois and Troyana Pichon, who both ran at the 2019 state track meet before COVID-19 canceled a return in 2020.
Langlois is seeded sixth both the 100 meters (11:30) and 200 meters (23.02).
Pichon also is seeded fourth in the 100 meters (12.90) and 200 meters (26.77).
False River’s Christina Mayer will join Pichon in the 100 meters, seeded fifth at 13.06.
But watch those seed times, according to Clayton O’Callaghan, Catholic High of Pointe Coupee track coach.
“We’ve been looking at the seed times and it doesn’t show how much improvement we had over this year,” O’Callaghan said.
During the season, his sprinters have dealt with strong head winds among other weather conditions, he said.
“It’s not what the three of us wanted,” O’Callaghan said. “They know they have a chance to do something really incredible. This was their goal all year.”
“It is an amazing opportunity, especially for Matthew,” O’Callaghan said.
Before COVID (in 2020) he had a 10.97 in the 100 meters.
“His times have been down a little, but he has put on 15 pounds since football as he prepares to transition to being a Division I football player at LSU.
“I’ve told him he’s more explosive now. It’s scary how powerful he is,” O’Callaghan said.
“He is in lane 2 based on his time and he took it personal.
“He said, ‘Don’t worry, they will know who I am.’ ‘’
“As a coach, I love that I don’t have to hype the moment. They want to do well.”
In the distance events, Layla Clement of Catholic-PC is seeded fourth in the 3200 meters (13:18.21) and eighth in the 1600 meters (6:07.04)
“At the end of cross country, I challenged her to do well at state,” O’Callaghan said. “She took eighth at state as an eighth-grader.”
“Our game plan for her is (she) can run with them, get attached to the pack and with two laps left, go for the podium (a top three finish),” he said.
“There are things she has to work on and as she gets older, she will learn,” he said. “She will be somebody who is a constant at the state meet for the next four years.”
Representing Pointe Coupee Parish in the relays is False River’s 4x100 relay team of Dynamond Bracken, Analese Reed, Maliyah Stewart, Christina Mayer
The Gators are seeded ninth at 56.02.
Pointe Coupee Parish has one competitor in the field, Catholic-PC’s Allie Moreau. She is seeded fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16-0 at the Region II meet.
“She was a late addition to track,” O’Callaghan said, “but every day she is getting better.”
Assistant coach Joe Neal saw her potential, O’Callaghan said, she had to harness that potential.
“At regionals, she was on the bubble to make the finals,” with a chance to qualify for the state meet, he said. “We challenged her to meet the demand and get into the finals.”
“It will be interesting to see how she handles that level of competition,” at the state track, O’Callaghan said. “We will be in the stands, so we can’t critique things or discuss adjustments.”
The state meet will be a “valuable experience” for Moreau, he added, who he said he expects to be a two-event qualifier next year in the long jump and triple jump.