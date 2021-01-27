Opelousas Catholic put a stop to Catholic High of Pointe Coupee’s offense for a 53-14 win on Tuesday, Jan. 26, in District 5-1A competition.
Jenna LaCour led Catholic-PC with 6 points and Troyana Pichon had 4 points.
The Hornets opened 5-1A play with a 37-32 win over Sacred Heart on Jan. 21.
Catholic-PC led 17-11 at the half, but the Trojans the lead in the third quarter.
“Claire Rivet has picked the right time to catch fire,” coach Joe Neal said after the junior scored 14 points to go with 3 steals.
“Troyana only had 3 points, but her rebounding was crucial in the second half,” he added, as the senior had 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
Isabel Guerin had a team high 10 steals to go with 8 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.
In a tuneup for their 5-1A opener, Rivet scored a career high 24 points and Catholic-PC beat Central-Jonesville 60-30 on Jan. 20.
Rivet, who also had 6 rebounds and 4 steals, helped the Hornets build a 30-11 halftime lead.
Pichon had 19 rebounds and 10 points; Guerin added 8 points and 5 rebounds. Lacour also had a career high 8 steals.
The Hornets continue 5-1A play, hosting Westminster on Friday, Jan. 29.
Next week, Catholic-PC will host North Central on Tuesday, Feb. 2, then travel to Eunice to face St. Edmund on Feb. 5.
Opelousas took a 27-4 in the first quarter and never let Livonia get close in an 80-14 win on Jan. 22.
Akiyah Carnes led the Wildcats with 6 points.
Benita Chavis scored 26 points for Opelousas.
Livonia is scheduled to go on the road to play Cecilia in a District 6-4A contest on Friday, Jan. 29.
Next week, Livonia will host to 6-4A opponents, playing Breaux Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Beau Chene on Friday, Feb. 5.
False River will be on the road on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Christ Episcopal in Covington for a non-district game.
In its two most recent contests, the Gators lost to Dunham 42-10 on Jan. 20, and to Buckeye 57-0 on Jan. 23.
Next week, False River will host Maurepas on Monday, Feb. 1.
The Gators then travel to Slaughter Charter on Thursday, Feb. 4, for a 6-1A game and travel to Central Private on Friday, Feb. 5.
Boys basketball.
Opelousas Catholic stopped Catholic High of Pointe Coupee 82-31 in a District 5-1A contest on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Ben Jumonville had 15 points to lead the Hornets.
The Hornets opened district play on Jan. 21 with a tough 50-39 loss to Sacred Heart.
Catholic-PC led 13-3 in the opening quarter on a pair of 3-point baskets by Mekhi Brue. The Trojans used a press in the third quarter to take the lead, then maintained the lead with free throws in the final quarter.
Brue led the Hornets with 11 points. Connor Kimball and Brandt Stewart added 8 points each.
Eric Karonika and Alex Darbonne led Sacred Heart with 15 points each.
Episcopal outscored Catholic-PC 24-7 in the second quarter and went on to win 65-19 in a makeup game on Monday, Jan. 25.
Stewart and Kimball led the Hornets with 4 points each.
Next week, the Hornets will host defending Class 1A state champion North Central on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Westminster will travel to New Roads to face Catholic-PC on Thursday, Feb. 4, before the Hornets are on the road on Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Edmund.
Livonia
Opelousas outscored Livonia 20-7 in the third quarter of their 6-4A game to take a 76-39 win on Jan. 22.
Devonte Leonard led Livonia with 11 points, while Treylin Whaley and Connor Greavis each had 8 points. Ge’Marion Hollins also had 7 points.
Kaylin Williams led Opelousas with 30 points.
Livonia was scheduled to go to Baton Rouge to face Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 26, then travel to Cecilia for a 6-4A contest on Friday, Jan. 29.
Next week, Livonia will host two 6-4A opponents, playing Breaux Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Beau Chene on Friday, Feb. 5.
False River OK
False River’s District 6-1A matchup with Southern Lab on Tuesday, Jan. 26, was postponed.
Next week, False River will host Maurepas on Monday, Feb. 1.
The Gators then travel to Slaughter Charter on Thursday, Feb. 4, for a 6-1A game and travel to Central Private on Friday, Feb. 5.
Westminster topped the Gators 76-9 on Jan. 23.