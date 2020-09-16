Catholic High of Pointe Coupee looks to continue an unbeaten start to its 2020 volleyball season and to gain experience on back-to-back days.
The Division V Hornets (2-0) travel to The Dunham School (2-1) Thursday and then to Zachary (1-2) on Friday to play a game moved from Tuesday by Hurricane Sally.
Both matches will be junior varsity/varsity contests, beginning at 5 p.m.
“We had a good scrimmage with Dunham but some of their kids were out, so it will be important to see if my kids are scrappy and ready for a big game,” said CHSPC coach Meagan Meyers.
“Dunham obviously is a very established team,” Meyers said of the Division IV Tigers, who reached last year’s quarterfinals after being ranked second in their division.
The coaches are no strangers; Meyers coaches in the Red Storm Volleyball program in Baton Rouge where Dunham coach Donna Pixley is the club director.
Playing time is crucial for the Hornets, according to their coach.
“This is a very young team,” Meyers said. “We have four experienced seniors and a couple of experienced juniors, then half of the team is new to the varsity court and speed of the game.”
“We’ve got four leaders,” she added. “Blaire Bizette and Tori Cameron are good outside hitters.
“Tonya Pinchon is the vocal leader. Our libero (Rebecca Frye) and setter keep the pace of the game consistent.”
“The first win against Liberty was a big boost in our confidence,” Meyers said.
Catholic-PC opened the season with a 5-set win over Liberty, the former Lee High, a Division II quarterfinalist last year.
The Hornets won the first set 25-17, then dropped the next two to Liberty 25-20, 25-22.
But the Hornets came back to win the fourth set 25-17 and took the tiebreaker 15-10.
Bizette had a team-high 13 kills, including the game-winner in the fifth set. Cameron added 12 kills.
Frye contributed 25 digs and Anna Vosburg had 22 kills.
Catholic-PC ran its record to 2-0, with a three-set sweep of Iota on Sept. 10 in its debut at home.
“I love playing Iota,” Meyers said. “Their defense is so aggressive, and they never let the ball die. I wanted to see if our offense could contend with that.”
That three-set victory over Iota was not as easy as the set score made it look.
After beating Division III Iota 25-10 in the first set, Catholic-PC had to fight to take a 31-29 win in set two. The Hornets finished the sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set.
The second set was a good experience, Meyers said.
“It was nice to see them hang in there and not get distracted or shaken,” she said.
Cameron led the Hornets with 10 kills, 16 digs, 6 aces and 2 blocks, while Bizette had a team-high 22 digs and 7 kills.
Frye added 16 digs and 2 aces and Anna Vosburg had 7 digs, 12 assists and 3 kills.
Though Meyers seeks experience with each contest, she also said she likes the Hornets’ approach to the sport thus far.
“I’m in my third year here and I can see my culture developing in their playing,” Meyers said. “The best part of the season so far is seeing everyone contributing.”