False River Academy’s volleyball team was the first parish team to take the step beyond practice on Tuesday with a scrimmage at Dutchtown.
But cross country will be the first sport to officially hold competitive events this weekend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It will be an interesting season,” said Loriann Sellars, False River coach volleyball coach, on Wednesday.
The Phase 2 rules and Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) guidelines prevented any spectators from attending and limited the two teams to a total of 25 athletes present.
“It was a strange experience,” Sellars said of the scrimmage. “No parents, the varsity had to be in another room, they could not be with us.”
The scrimmage was livestreamed on Facebook so parents could see them, she said.
The LHSAA sent volleyball coaches scrambling early this week.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the LHSAA sent out a notice to schools telling them volleyball teams could hold two scrimmages.
The regular season for volleyball begins Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“We are excited. We didn’t know when we would start,” said Jackie Knight, first-year Livonia volleyball coach. “Since June we’ve been ready to go.”
Livonia will scrimmage at West Feliciana at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
The Wildcats open the regular season at False River Academy on Tuesday, Sept. Sept. 8, with freshmen, junior varsity and varsity matches. The freshmen match opens action at 4:30 p.m.
Knight said she is working out a way to livestream the matches so parents and fans can watch.
False River’s second scrimmage is scheduled at Catholic-Pointe Coupee on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The junior varsity match is set for 5 p.m. with the varsity match at 6 p.m., according to Meagan Meyers, Catholic-PC coach.
Plans are to livestream the matches, she said Monday.
Meyers was busy Monday with tentative plans to scrimmage Dunham on Wednesday.
The False River-Dutchtown scrimmage used running time, Sellars said, with the junior varsity playing 40 minutes followed by the varsity playing three 20-minute games.
The format for False River and Catholic-Pc had not been finalized Wednesday.
For False River’s her junior varsity, populated with a number of eight-graders, “It was a new experience,” competing in a high-school level volleyball match, Sellars said.
“They learned there were reasons why coaches tell them things. It was an eye-opener for the kids and parents,” she said.
“They learned why we tell them to do this or that. They learn from game situations.”
Sellars said False River tallest players are a pair of 5-6 to 5-7 athletes – “They can jump” – but Class 5A Dutchtown’s shortest player was 5-10,
“We always play up,” in competition, Sellars said. “It is a learning experience. We get a lot out of it even if we get beat.
“So long as we show improvement in a game or practice, we’re progressing.”
The coach praised the efforts of four seniors, setter Haley Sparks, libero Hailey Reed and Jenna Parks and Jordan Dauthier.
Livonia’s coach is ready to talk about her sport over COVID-19 regulations.
“We’re looking good. Our diggers are much better getting the ball to the setters,” Knight said.
“Our passing has been good since the start of conditioning; our serving is getting better, but we need more accuracy.
“Hitting has been strong. They can ram it down your throat.
“We know our lineup generally. We want to see how they will play together and see some action.
Knight also cited a couple of seniors who first played volleyball for Livonia as eighth-graders as leaders for her squad.
“Colette Richardson has been a leader,” Knight said, “She is a super athlete.
“Bryanna Richardson, at libero, is very enthusiastic,” she said. “She has been awesome digger.”
Since coaches are required to wear mask, Sellars said they have to make sure players can understand them.
Mouthing instructions with players lip-reading them is out, meaning hand signs or other ways to comunicate must be used.
“We might have to be like a flight attendant,” explaining seat belts and plane exits, she said.