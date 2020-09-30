A hurricane canceled their scrimmage, but the Catholic-PC volleyball team reached out to the St. Louis Catholic High team to help with their recovery.
Catholic-PC and St. Louis Catholic were originally to scrimmage to start the season, according to Meagan Meyers, Catholic-PC coach.
When Hurricane Laura hit the Lake Charles area on Aug. 27, St. Louis took its share of damage.
For several weeks, the Lady Hornets’ “Adopt-a-Team” fundraiser put together care packages for every coach, player, and manager of the Saints.
“Exactly a month later, we were able to deliver those care packages,” Meyers said. “I am grateful to coach players with servant hearts.”
MORE RUNNING. Livonia and Catholic-PC cross country teams will be running at the inaugural Cinclaire Levee Run Cross Country Meet in Brusly on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The order of the races at Brusly High is 9 a.m., girls varsity and junior varsity (3 miles); 9:30 a.m., boys varsity and junior varsity (3 miles); 10 a.m., girls middle school (2 miles); and 10:30 a.m., boys middle school (2 miles).
HORNET VOLLEYBALL. Catholic-Pointe Coupee stands at 6-3 with two wins early this week. The Hornets beat Brusly, 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 on Tuesday.
Blaire Bizette had a team-high 8 kills to go with 10 digs and 6 aces. Ashlyn Landry and Troyana Pichon had 7 kills each, while Landry had 5 blocks and Pichon 3.
Anna Vosburg also had 11 assists, 5 digs and 3 aces.
On Monday, Catholic-PC defeated Central Catholic of Morgan City 25-22, 26-28, 25-22, 17-25, 18-16.
Vosburg had 22 digs, 20 assists and 5 aces. Bizette added 18 kills, 28 digs and 2 aces. Tori Cameron had 15 kills, 16 digs and 3 aces.
Ascension Episcopal spotted Catholic-PC the first set, 26-24, then won the next three, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15, on Sept. 26.
Cameron was the leader with 13 kills, 13 digs, 4 assists and 5 aces. Bizette had 24 digs and 9 kills, while Nancy Aguirre added 14 assists, 2 blocks and 3 kills.
Catholic-PC took a 4-set win over Sept. 24 over West Feliciana, 25-12, 21-25, 25-10, 25-16.
Cameron had a team-high 17 kills to go with 16 digs and an ace. Bizette was the leader in digs with 19 to go with 8 kills and 4 aces.
CHEERING THEM ON. Former Catholic-PC Principal Joe LeBlanc was on hand to watch the Hornets down Zachary in three straight sets on Sept. 18.
LeBlanc, who congratulated the players after the win, said he has two occupations now – being retired and fishing.
COMING UP:
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Volleyball: Belaire at False River, varsity at 5 p.m. Crowley at Livonia, FR/JV/V.
Friday, Oct. 2
• Football: Catholic-PC (5-1A) at Central Private (6-1A), Livonia (6-4A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
• Volleyball: St. John-Plaquemine at Catholic-PC, JV 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Cross country: Livonia and Catholic-PC at Cinclaire Levee Run Cross Country Meet, Brusly.
• Volleyball: Catholic-PC at Assumption, JV at 10 a.m., varsity at 11 a.m., then at E.D. White, check time.
Tuesday. Oct. 6
• Volleyball: False River at West Feliciana, JV at 5 p.m., varsity to follow; Catholic-PC at Lutcher, JV 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m. Livonia at Church Point, JV/V.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Volleyball: Rayne at Livonia, FR/JV/V.
Friday, Oct. 9
• Football: Riverside (9-1A) at Catholic-PC (5-1A),
Woodlawn (5-5A) at Livonia (6-4A).