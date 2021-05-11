Editor’s note: Due to space limitations, a roundup of the final week of the regular baseball season could not run in the May 6 print edition of The Banner.
Aiden Vosburg struck out 11 and Conner LaCour drove in three runs for an early 3-0 lead as Catholic High of Pointe Coupee beat Pine Prairie 5-1 in the final game of the regular season.
The win improved the Hornets to 23-7 preparing for the Division IV playoffs.
In the second inning, Andrew Jewell was hit by a pitch, Drew McKneely singled and Connor Achee walked to load the bases.
LeCour’s single brought in all three runners.
Pine Prairie made it 3-1 in the fourth, but Catholic-PC came back with two runs in the sixth.
Logan Landry walked, and Jewell got an infield hit. McKneely’s sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position and Jake LeBlanc delivered with a line-drive single to score them.
Vosburg pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing only 2 hits and 1 run. Chayse Buriege threw one-third of an inning in relief to earn the save.
LaCour was 1-3 with 3 RBIs, while LeBlanc was 1-3 with 2 RBIs. Jewell went 1-1 with 2 runs scored.
Catholic-PC 7, Sacred Heart 4.
Catholic-PC broke a 1-1 tie with 3 runs in the fourth and 3 runs in the fifth. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.
Aiden Vosburg doubled in a run for the 1-0 lead in the second inning. Sacred Heart tied it 1-1 in the fourth.
In the 3-run fourth, LaCour drew a bases loaded walk, Vosburg’s fielder's choice brought in a run and a Hayden Elliott’s sacrifice bunt scored a run.
Logan Landry’s home run and RBI-singles by Jake LeBlanc and Connor Achee scored 3 runs in the fifth.
Drew McKneely was the winning pitcher allowing 4 runs on 4 hits over 6 innings, striking out 3. Chayse Buriege threw one inning, striking out 3.
At the plate, Vosburg went 1-3 and 2 RBIs, while
LeBlanc was 3-3 with an RBI. Landry also was 1-3 with an RBI.
Elliott, Achee and LaCour each contributed an RBI.
FALSE RIVER
False River 9, Livonia 3
False River took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then added 3 runs in the fourth and seventh innings for the win to make the Gators 9-6 for the season.
In the first inning, Ashton Andre doubled and scored on an error that left Kade Doucet on base. Doucet later stole home.
Jett Jarreau’s infield hit scored a run
Livonia made it 3-2 in the third when Matthew Theriot reached on an error and scored on an error. Hunter Shipley singled and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Gators made it 6-2 in the fourth when Colby Jarreau and Jake Blanchet singled. Andre reached on an error that scored Jarreau. Blanchet stole home and Andre scored on a groundout.
Livonia made it 6-3 in the fifth on Shipley’s RBI-single.
In the top of the seventh, False River’s Colby Jarreau reached on an error that scored Jett Jarreau and Declan Adams scored on another error.
Nathan Davis took the win, giving up 3 runs over 7 innings, striking out 7.
Ballard took the loss for Livonia, allowing 6 hits and 8 runs over 6 innings, striking out 6.
Shipley went 1 inning, allowing a run and striking out 1. He also led Livonia going 2-3 with an RBI, while Ballard was 1-3.
Offensively for False River, Jett Jarreau was 1-3 with an RBI, while Andre was 1-5 with an RBI.
Doucet was 1-5 with 3 stolen bases and Ryland Ewing added an RBI and 3 stolen bases. Colby Jarreau also was 1-4 with 2 runs scored.
Central Private 13, False River 0
Central Private took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and the Redhawk pitchers held False River to 3 hits.
Dylan Savoie took the loss in two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs and 6 walks.
Colby Jarreau was 2-2 for the Gators, while Ashton Andre was 1-3.