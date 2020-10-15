Veteran volleyball coach Jackie Knight has seen her teams get many wins over the years, but the first in her first season at Livonia coach on Tuesday was sweet.
The Wildcats downed Northwest in a Div. III-District match in straight sets 25-19, 25-22, 25-17.
Knight described the Wildcats’ reaction “like we had won an Olympic gold medal. The huddle dock cheered each other on after the game. We did a group-long swing rock. It was great.”
Bryanna Rodriguez had a team-high 7 aces, 7 digs and 1 assist, while Tia Ransom added 5 aces, 6 assists and 1 kill.
Haley Jarreau also had 6 kills, 3 aces and 1 assist, while Macy Bergeron had 2 aces and 4 kills.
Livonia’s Div. III-District 3 matchup with Rayne scheduled for Oct. 8 was postponed and will be played Thursday at Livonia.
More volleyball.
• False River opens Div. IV-District 5 play on Thursday when the Gators host Central Private.
• Catholic-PC went into “overtime” for two matches against Division I Central, but fell Monday, 27-25, 29-27, 25-22. Statistical leaders for the Hornets were Anna Vosburg, 22 assists, 13 digs; Tori Cameron, 12 kills, 14 digs, 4 aces; Blaire Bizette, 20 digs, 11 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; and Rebecca Frey, 21 digs, 2 aces.
Power rankings. On Oct. 13, the LHSAA’s unofficial power rankings had Division IV, District 5’s teams as Catholic-PC, 9th; Central Private, 21st; False River, 24th; St. Edmund, 27th; and Slaughter, 32nd.
Division III, District 3’s teams were ranked as Church Point, 10th; Rayne, 14th; Crowley, 24th; Northwest 31st; and Livonia, 38th.
Cross country. Hurricane Delta upset cross country teams’ plans. Catholic-PC missed the West Feliciana Relays and will return to action with the District 5-1A Meet, date and site to be announced.
Livonia is scheduled to run Oct. 24 at the ZHS Bronco Cross Country Stampede at Port Hudson.
Coming up.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Volleyball: Central Private at False River, junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity follows, Slaughter Charter at Catholic-PC, junior varsity 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m., Rayne at Livonia, JV/V.
Friday, Oct. 16
Football: Episcopal (8-2A) at Catholic-PC (5-1A), St. Helena (9-2A) at Livonia (6-4A).
Saturday, Oct. 17
Volleyball: Live Oak at Catholic-PC, varsity at 9 a.m., Live Oak at False River, junior varsity at 3 p.m., varsity to follow; Catholic at St. Michael, varsity at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Volleyball: False River at Catholic-PC, junior varsity 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m. Livonia at Crowley, JV/V.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Volleyball: Southern Lab at False River, junior varsity at 5 p.m., varsity to follow; Catholic-PC at Central Private, junior varsity 5 p.m., varsity 6 p.m.