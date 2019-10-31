Livonia returns to action after a one-week break, while Catholic-Pointe Coupee heads back on the road for District 5-1A fare on Friday.
The Wildcats will celebrate Senior Night when they entertain the Cecilia Bulldogs in a pivotal District 6-4A battle, while the Hornets face North Central.
Livonia
vs. Cecilia
The Wildcats hope the return after a one-week respite will help them move past a loss to struggling Opelousas in Week 7 fare.
Livonia could have its work cut out against the Bulldogs, who coasted past Opelousas 41-12 in action Oct. 24. Cecilia (4-4) also made short work of Beau Chene in a 35-7 rout on Oct. 18 but came up short 38-37 against district leader Breaux Bridge on Oct. 11.
Head coach Dennis Kains will unleash a Bulldog squad which hopes to use the Wildcats as a steppingstone to winning season after a 4-6 finish last year.
Leaders for the Bulldogs include senior wide receiver Ethan Howard (6-3, 205), senior running back Danarious Journet (5-10, 175) and junior quarterback Gabe Dore (5-9, 165).
Catholic-PC
Vs. North Central
North Central, home to one of the traditional powers in high school basketball, continues to struggle with football.
The Hurricanes remain winless after eight games and will set their sights on the Hornet to mark their first win since a 20-12 win over Mentorship Academy in Week 2 of the 2018 season.
NCHS will hard-pressed to stop the Hornets, who have tallied more than 300 yards per game most of the season. Opelousas Catholic took out its frustrations on North Central in a 69-12 victory on Oct. 25.
Potential standouts for North Central include senior running back Daeion Rideau (5-6, 145), junior running back Thaddeus Joseph (5-9, 154), senior running back/cornerback Jalen Wilson (5-10, 170) and senior wide receiver Juwan Milburn (6-2, 159)