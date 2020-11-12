The Livonia Wildcats made the most of the opportunity against an almost-impromptu opponent last week.
Quarterback Avery Walker remained the dominate force for Livonia against Central Private in non-district action Thursday, Nov. 5, at The Jungle.
The senior ran for one touchdown and passed for another to lead Livonia to an 18-7 win over Central Private.
The Wildcats vie for at least a share of the District 6-4A championship in a showdown Friday at Cecilia.
Walker tallied 330 yards total offense, including 16 of 30 passes for 204 yards and 126 yards rushing on seven carries, including a 97-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
He made the strong showing despite three interceptions. He went into the game without any miscues this season.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, and it’s totally unlike Avery to have three interceptions in a game,” Livonia coach Josh LaBorde said.
“Coach Robbie Mahfouz came in with a great plan for Central Private and they did a good job of keeping the ball away from us.”
Livonia (4-2) led 12-0 at halftime off Devontae Leonard’s 15-yard run less than four minutes into the game and Walker’s 19-yard pass to Dallon Louis with 8:33 left in the first half.
Walker’s 10-yard keeper and Ge’Marion Hollins’ 32-yard run set up the opening TD. Louis ran 30 yards to the Redhawk 14 to set up the score on a fourth-down conversion.
Walker’s TD scamper in the third quarter came immediately after a Redhawk put the Wildcats at their own 3-yard line.
Extra-point kicks failed for the two touchdowns in the first half.
The Redhawks (2-3) stopped Walker on a conversion run after his TD in the third quarter.
Central Private avoided the shutout when Cody Sharpe scored on a 1-yard sneak with 1:57 left in the game.
Nash Templet connected with Reese Dean on a 25-yard pass, while Dean marched 21 yards down field on the next four plays before the Redhawks lost possession on downs at the Livonia 12-yard line.
Central Private finished with 288 yards total offense, including 153 on the ground.
“We played a lot better than we played last week against Slaughter Charter,” Mahfouz said, when the Redhawks lost 14-12.
“We don’t have but two games left, but we’ve left too many points on the field,” he said. “When we have an opportunity, we have to cash in on them. We played well … this was one of our better showings this season.”
Central Private followed its lone touchdown with an onside kick that gave the Redhawks possession at midfield, but Jackson intercepted a pass on the first play to thwart CPHS, who face Southern Lab next week.
LaBorde and Mahfouz agreed to the game five days earlier, after players from both teams wanted an extra game on the schedule.
“I got the text for the game while in a deer stand last,” LaBorde said. “But we saw some things we need to work on before we face Cecilia, which will be a very hostile and rowdy atmosphere where we will need to play our best game of the season.”
YARDSTICK
Livonia 18, Central Private 7
CP LIV
First Downs 13 17
Rushing Yards 153 292
Passing Yards 133 206
Passes (C-A-I) 1-2-0 16-30-3
Punts (No.-Avg.) 3-101 1-22.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 14-109
LIV – Devonte Leonard 15 run (kick failed)
LIV – Dallon Louis 17 pass from Avery Walker (run failed)
LIV – Avery Walker 97 run (kick failed)
CP – Cody Sharpe 1 run (Zacc Landry