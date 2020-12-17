Livonia’s boys basketball team has two lineups it can use and Coach Toby St. Cyr sees an advantage in both.
“We can go with a front court of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 and dominate the glass,” St. Cyr said. “But the flip side is the big lineup gives up some things on the press.”
Broadmoor tried to use that press on Tuesday night, but Livonia withstood the pressure for a 56-53 win, its first of the season.
“I have to commend my guys,” St. Cyr said.
“When they would double team us, we hit the open guy. Late in the third and fourth quarters they went to a press and speeded things up and got some turnovers.”
“I also have to commend Broadmoor. They have three scrappy guards,” St. Cyr said.
Livonia, 1-5, led 54-49 with :37 remaining when Deonta Conager sank a 3-point basket for a 54-52 game.
KyVorian Hill stole the ball as the Wildcats tried to bring it up-court and was fouled. He sank 1 of 2 free throws for a 54-53 score.
But Hill missed the second free throw and Whaley got the bound with :20.7 left. The Wildcats passed the ball around avoiding the Buffaloes until Connor Grevis was fouled with :05 left. Grevis sank both free throws and Conager could not get off a 3-point shot before the buzzer.
Treylin Whaley led the Wildcats with 16 points and Devonte Leonard had 14 points.
Monzerrie Harris added 7 points and Greavis had 6 points.
“Monday was our first game back at Baker after a 14-day layoff,” St. Cyr said. “We just got the football players back.”
The Wildcats will be on the road for their next five games. These include being at Istrouma at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17; at Opelousas Catholic at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18; at Catholic-PC at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19; at Port Allen at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21; and at St. Helena, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
“I told them they were going to have to play their way back into shape,” St. Cyr said.
Broadmoor took an early first-period lead at 5-2 on Melvin Howard’s tip-in basket.
Leonard’s 3-point basket tied the game and his two free throws and Whaley’s field goal put Livonia up 11-7 at the end of the quarter.
Broadmoor came back twice in the second quarter to take a 14-11 and 16-15 lead, but Leonard’s basket put Livonia ahead 17-16.
Whaley’s 3-point play and three free throws gave Livonia a 27-20 halftime lead.
Free throws were pivotal for the Wildcats in the third quarter as they sank 7 of 10 to lead 38-33 going into the final period.
Whaley’s second 3-pointer put Livonia ahead 45-35, but Broadmoor then outscored the Wildcats 14-5. Hill’s 3-pointer cut the Livonia lead to 50-49 with 1:50 left.
Whaley’s basket and Ge’Marion Hollins took a high in-bounds pass to score and put Livonia up 54-49 with :37 left.