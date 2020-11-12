ARNAUDVILLE – Livonia placed two runners in the top 10 to take third place in the boys division of the District 6-4A cross country meet on Nov. 2.
Isaac Bollich took fifth place in a time of 20:39 and Holden Larimore was eighth in 21:16.
For their finishes, Bollich was named to the All-District first team and Larimore was named to the All-District second team.
Other runners and their times were: Aiden Martin, 14th in 23:49; Lucas Nolen, 15th in 24:30; and Jack Duncan, 17th in 28:10.
In the girls division, Madison Spears was district runnerup in 23:42.
Maggie Chatman took fifth place in 25:34 and Teresa dosRamos was eighth in 31:46.
For their finishes, Spears and Chatman were named to the All-District first team and dosRamos was named to the All-District second team.
Next up for the Wildcats will be the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships on Nov. 17 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
The Class 4A girls race will be held at 11:45 a.m. and the Class 4A boys race will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“We’ve seen improvement across the board. The kids are excited to go to state,” said Heidi Main, Livonia cross country coach. “I think we will see some really good numbers.”
Main said the boys team will consist of the five runners who competed at the District 6-4A meet: Isaac Bollich, Holden Larimore, Aiden Martin, Jack Duncan and Lucas Nolen.
“Isaac is a good runner; he has been our strongest runner,” she said.
Madison Spears, Maggie Chatman and Teresa dosRamos will represent Livonia in the girls division.
“Spears is a freshman and Madison is an eighth-grader. They have run varsity a couple of years,” Main said. “They can be the foundation for the team in the future.”