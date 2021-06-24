Three blue letters dominate one wall of the second-floor boys basketball locker room in the Catholic High of Pointe Coupee gym.
“BCB” – Blue Collar Basketball.
That’s the philosophy Coach Collin Williams looks to instill in the Hornet program.
And he knows his athletes well.
This fall will mark Williams’ fifth year at Catholic-PC.
He started in 2016 and in his third year took over as head basketball coach for a year.
He then went to Parkview Baptist as an assistant basketball and assistant football coach in the fall 2020, but that December returned to Catholic-PC as basketball coach.
As much as it was a basketball season, it was a “COVID-19 season.”
Teams saw games canceled almost daily and sought games after learning teams they played tested positive, invoking quarantines.
“It was hard, a rough year last year,” Williams said.
As COVID-19 protocols have eased, “We’re excited for the season,” he said.
“It was an easy transition,” said the history and English teacher to returning. “The kids knew me, the community knew me, the parents knew me.
“They understand the program we run, what we expect on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”
Athletes are working out and doing conditioning after recently attending the LSU-Alexandria Team Camp, Williams said.
That is the only camp on the agenda for the Hornets, although the coach said he might schedule a couple of summer games.
“We want the kids to play hard, to take pride in the program,” Williams said.
On June 17, Williams said the Hornets had the “funest day,” a 4-mile run, 10 hill sprints, took a break to learn the history of St. Mary Catholic Church then dove into False River.
“I thought I might have to encourage them, but they kicked off their shoes and jumped right in,” he said.
“We would like to see basketball grow in the community and build up, so we have them start them younger,” Williams said.
Introducing the game and teaching fundamentals was a key part of the Hornet Hoopstars Camp held on Wednesdays in June for third through seventh graders.
Then there is Wiffle ball.
“We take pride in working hard for two hours. We get after it; it’s a testament to the kids,” Williams said.
“And we have fun. At the end of the day, they’re just kids.”
“I enjoyed Wiffle ball as a kid, so every Wednesday is a Wiffle ball game,” in the gym.