One look at the Catholic-Pointe Coupee girls basketball roster would suggest a team that may have endured some growing pains and other issues expected from a young squad.
It’s not so, coach Joe Neal said.
A sophomore-dominant squad has compiled an 8-3 record, which included a 46-32 win in non-district action Friday against Capitol High.
“We’re doing really well,” he said. “We’ve played some really good basketball early in the season.”
The non-district schedule has not included the same group of familiar foes the Lady Hornets have battled in recent years.
Along with Maurepas and Belaire, the Lady Hornets also battled New Orleans Military & Maritime and Family Christian Academy.
Thus far, the sophomore-laden squad has demonstrated talent beyond that of a young school, including one player who has emerged as a solid prospect early in the season.
Claire Rivet has figured as one of the front runners as a point guard, averaging 12 points per game.
“She improved so much from last year,” Neal said. “She worked as hard as anyone worked during the summer. She’s been playing really well throughout the season.”
Isabelle Guerin has emerged as a leader on defense
“She’s also led us vocally and has led by example overall,” Neal said.
Jenna Lacour, who battled an ankle sprain in her first game, has also shown solid potential, he said.
The Lady Hornets need to concentrate on reducing turnovers, Neal said.
“It comes with a young team and the fact that most teams are a bit sloppy during the early part of the season,” the head coach added.
“It’s something that teams pull past by the midway point.”
CHSPC resumed action Friday Dec. 27, when the Lady Hornets entertained Basile.
CHSPC hosts Sacred Heart-Ville Platte on Friday, Jan. 3, and visits Woodlawn on Monday, Jan. 6.