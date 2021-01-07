Woodlawn went out to a 27-6 lead in the first quarter and handed Catholic High of Pointe Coupee a 91-40 loss on Tuesday.
Mekhi Brue led the Class 1A Hornets with 19 points and Ryland Merrick added 11. Ja’Viya Williams led the Class 5A Panthers with 24 points.
The Hornets are scheduled to travel to Lafayette to play Teurlings Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 7, then host Vandebilt Catholic on Friday, Jan. 8.
The Hornets will travel to Episcopal on Monday, Jan. 11, then go to Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 14.
The Hornets had a rough time during the holidays.
Cristo Rey-Baton Rouge topped Catholic-PC, 46-38, on Dec. 22. David Brue 20 points.
St. John-Plaquemine downed the Hornets, 65-58, on Dec. 23. David Brue 25 points. Mason Davis and Mekhi Brue had 15 points each.
On Dec. 28, the Hornets fell to Central Private, 84-69. David Brue had 16 points and Mason Davis had 15 points.
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte beat Catholic-PC, 67-50, on Dec. 30. David Brue 20 points.
Livonia.
A pair of 3-point shots by Frank Samuel and Ja’Sean LeDuff’s seven-for-12 showing at the free throw line in the fourth quarter propelled Brusly to a 73-70 win over Livonia on Tuesday.
LeDuff’s 37-point showing ignited the Panther victory. He finished 14-for-16 at the free throw line and fired a 3-pointer.
Livonia led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter after three buckets by Treylin Whaley and a Connor Grevis three-pointer.
Three goals apiece by Whaley and Ge’Marion Hollins helped the Wildcats keep pace, but LeDuff’s five baskets and a free throw helped the Panthers end the half in a 32-32 deadlock.
Whaley led LHS with 18 points and finished 2-for-4 from the paint, while Hollins netted 16. Grevais tallied nine.
Hollins scored 27 points on Monday, Jan. 4, to lead Livonia to a 67-48 win over Glen Oaks.
Hollins scored 13 of the Wildcats’ 17 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Brenton Parker also had 16 points.
Livonia travels to Tara on Friday, Jan. 8, and to Central on Thursday, Jan. 14.
False River.
False River is scheduled to return to action traveling to Ascension Christian on Thursday, Jan. 7.
The Gators fell to St. Joseph-Plaucheville 63-19 on Dec. 22, then had games canceled with French Settlement on Dec. 28 and Family Community on Dec. 29.
False River will participate in the St. John Tournament on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, traveling to Maurepas for a game on Jan. 15.